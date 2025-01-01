Credit forecast

Lenders face the perennial challenge of staying ahead of the curve on consumer credit risk. Traditional peer benchmarking often falls short in identifying emerging risks and opportunities, leaving lenders vulnerable to unforeseen market shifts.

CreditForecast.com is a comprehensive solution for consumer credit risk insights, economic and demographic data, forecasts, and analysis. The platform, built in partnership with Equifax, provides history and forecasts for a wide range of household credit, economic, and demographic variables, helping users benchmark their portfolios against the credit market, conduct loss forecasting, perform stress-testing exercises, and ultimately make better lending decisions.