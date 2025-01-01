Credit forecast

Lenders face the perennial challenge of staying ahead of the curve on consumer credit risk. Traditional peer benchmarking often falls short in identifying emerging risks and opportunities, leaving lenders vulnerable to unforeseen market shifts.
CreditForecast.com is a comprehensive solution for consumer credit risk insights, economic and demographic data, forecasts, and analysis. The platform, built in partnership with Equifax, provides history and forecasts for a wide range of household credit, economic, and demographic variables, helping users benchmark their portfolios against the credit market, conduct loss forecasting, perform stress-testing exercises, and ultimately make better lending decisions.
Moody’s provides detailed forecasts and analysis of household finances based on credit bureau data from Equifax.
Lenders and professionals impacted by economic and consumer credit trends can use CreditForecast.com’s insights and analytics to enhance knowledge-based business strategy and bottom-line profitability.
Exclusive volume and credit quality assessment for new origination lines
Key information on consumers such as age, personal income, origination and current risk scores, and the presence of a mortgage
Key credit and blended variables not available elsewhere
Baseline forecast and alternative scenarios for stress testing and “what-if” analysis
Fully transparent and documented methodology
Quarterly in-depth analysis for each product line and credit outlook webinars
Gain access to historical information and forecasts for a wide range of household credit, economic, and demographic variables at a detailed geographic level (including state, metropolitan area, and ZIP code), helping you examine, segment, and stratify credit risk.
Gain a competitive edge by benchmarking your portfolio’s performance against the entire credit market. CreditForecast.com helps you to assess credit growth and risk across product lines and down to a granular level. Identify risks and opportunities that traditional peer benchmarking might miss, and make informed decisions to stay ahead of the curve.
Enhance your portfolio management with CreditForecast.com’s extensive features. Conduct loss forecasting, sensitivity analyses, and stress-testing exercises to understand the impact of potential economic downturns on your investments. Leverage credible consumer credit forecasts to improve business performance and risk management, helping your portfolio remain resilient in any economic climate.
Stay compliant with regulatory requirements using CreditForecast.com’s detailed insights. Our platform links credit performance and origination quality metrics with underlying local economic drivers, providing granular insights and forecasts of performance, volume, and quality under baseline and alternative scenarios. Align your strategies and portfolios with regulatory standards and mitigate risks effectively.
Be proactive with CreditForecast.com’s early warning capabilities. Identify potential credit risks early by assessing default risk throughout the industry and comparing default risk across industries. Take timely action to mitigate risks and protect your investments, helping you stay one step ahead.
Augment your existing data with forward-looking insights from CreditForecast.com. Combine the strength of Equifax’s consumer credit data with Moody’s economic modeling and forecasting expertise. Gain extensive insights and forecasts of performance, volume, and quality under various economic scenarios, enhancing your business performance and risk management strategies.
CreditForecast.com provides detailed coverage of all major types of consumer credit risk, arranged into seven mutually exclusive product categories and 14 sub‐categories.
The coverage can be designed according to your needs: You can license all seven product categories for the full picture of US consumer credit or choose to license only the critical categories for your business.
Auto loans opened through a dealer, auto finance company, bank, or credit union
Auto leases opened through a dealer, auto finance company, bank, or credit union
Unsecured or secured credit cards issued by a bank, national card company, or credit union; includes revolving and open type accounts.
Included are credit cards opened with a department or retail store, grocery store, clothing store, mail order catalog, building or hardware store, or charge card/revolving trade with an auto company.
Loans to individuals that are not secured by collateral.
Line of credit opened with a sales financing company or a personal finance company; typically unsecured finance trades.
Loan opened with a sales financing company or a personal finance company; typically unsecured finance trades.
Mortgage trades with a mortgage or real estate company, bank, credit union, or finance company; exclusive of home equity revolving and home equity installment.
Installment trade with a mortgage or real estate company, bank, credit union, or finance company identified as home equity; exclusive of first mortgage and home equity revolving.
Revolving trade with a mortgage or real estate company, bank, credit union, or finance company identified as revolving; exclusive of home equity installment.
Student loan from a bank, credit union, finance company, or the government that is currently in deferment.
Student loan from a bank, credit union, finance company, or the government that is currently not in deferment.
CreditForecast.com is a joint product created by Equifax and Moody’s — leaders in the collection, analysis, and forecasting of household credit trends.
By combining the strength of Equifax’s consumer credit data with Moody’s credit and modeling expertise, CreditForecast.com delivers forward-looking insights that significantly enhance understanding of consumer credit conditions.
