GenAI for insurance

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionize how insurers operate and conduct business.

We strive to unlock GenAI’s potential by integrating new capabilities into Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ — which will allow users to instantaneously generate reports and access actionable insights.

We have launched the Intelligent Risk Platform Navigator to simplify the use of Moody’s Risk Modeler™, ExposureIQ™, UnderwriteIQ™, and TreatyIQ™ solutions.