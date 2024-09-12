Moody's logo
GenAI for insurance

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionize how insurers operate and conduct business.

We strive to unlock GenAI’s potential by integrating new capabilities into Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ — which will allow users to instantaneously generate reports and access actionable insights.

We have launched the Intelligent Risk Platform Navigator to simplify the use of Moody’s Risk Modeler™, ExposureIQ™, UnderwriteIQ™, and TreatyIQ™ solutions. 

GenAI innovations for the insurance industry

GenAI has the potential to revolutionize the insurance industry. Discover three ways Moody’s is looking to apply it with the Intelligent Risk Platform.

Detailed walk-throughs of three GenAI demonstrations

We showcase Intelligent Risk Platform analytics, data, and services along with Moody’s data such as nuanced company financial information.

GenAI demonstration

Watch a demonstration detailing how GenAI can quickly summarize a (re)insurer’s exposure to specific perils.

Executive perspective

Generative AI represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enhance how companies navigate the ever-evolving world of exponential risk. By combining Microsoft’s cutting-edge AI capabilities with our proprietary data, research, and analytics, Moody’s is positioned to lead the next generation of risk analysis, helping our customers make better decisions by unlocking deeper, more integrated, and unmatched perspectives on risk.

— Rob Fauber
President and Chief Executive Officer, Moody's Corporation

News and views

blog

Sep 12, 2024

 Moody's
Introducing IRP Navigator: your 24/7 AI-powered guide to Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform services

GenAI offers the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows as well as new challenges relating to governance and compliance.

Read more
blog

Jun 29, 2023

 Moody's
Moody’s and Microsoft develop enhanced risk, data, analytics, research, and collaboration solutions powered by generative AI

Moody’s Corporation and Microsoft announced a new strategic partnership to deliver next-generation data, analytics, research, collaboration, and risk solutions for financial services and global knowledge workers. 

Read more
article

Sep 10, 2023

 Moody's
Securing business success: the crucial benefits of SaaS platforms and security certifications

Organizations increasingly leverage digital transformation strategies like adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve profitability. Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform exemplifies this approach by employing a SaaS model, relieving customers of IT burdens such as software maintenance, environment updates, and procurement typically associated with on-premises risk modeling systems.

Read more
case study

Oct 20, 2024
Capitalizing on GenAI: today and in the future

Alisha Fazo, senior director, product management — insurance solutions applications at Moody's, on how the industry can capitalise on developments in generative AI.

Read more

