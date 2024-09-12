GenAI for insurance

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revolutionize how insurers operate and conduct business.
We strive to unlock GenAI’s potential by integrating new capabilities into Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform™ — which will allow users to instantaneously generate reports and access actionable insights.
We have launched the Intelligent Risk Platform Navigator to simplify the use of Moody’s Risk Modeler™, ExposureIQ™, UnderwriteIQ™, and TreatyIQ™ solutions.
GenAI has the potential to revolutionize the insurance industry. Discover three ways Moody’s is looking to apply it with the Intelligent Risk Platform.
We showcase Intelligent Risk Platform analytics, data, and services along with Moody’s data such as nuanced company financial information.
Watch a demonstration detailing how GenAI can quickly summarize a (re)insurer’s exposure to specific perils.
GenAI offers the potential to be a transformative technology, presenting exciting opportunities to rethink daily workflows as well as new challenges relating to governance and compliance.
Moody’s Corporation and Microsoft announced a new strategic partnership to deliver next-generation data, analytics, research, collaboration, and risk solutions for financial services and global knowledge workers.
Organizations increasingly leverage digital transformation strategies like adopting software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and improve profitability. Moody’s Intelligent Risk Platform exemplifies this approach by employing a SaaS model, relieving customers of IT burdens such as software maintenance, environment updates, and procurement typically associated with on-premises risk modeling systems.
Alisha Fazo, senior director, product management — insurance solutions applications at Moody's, on how the industry can capitalise on developments in generative AI.
