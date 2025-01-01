Model Context Protocol

getEntityRatings (Entity Rating & Outlook)

Retrieves the current credit rating and outlook for a specified entity, including rating date and relevant Moody’s rating details.

getEntityRatingDrivers (Entity Credit Rating Up/Downgrade Factors)

Identifies the primary drivers behind an entity’s credit rating upgrade or downgrade, providing context for rating movements and risk analysis.

getEntityScorecard (Entity Rating Scorecard)

Returns the Moody’s rating scorecard for an entity, including factor weights, scoring components, and overall rating rationale.