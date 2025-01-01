The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that enables Large Language Models (LLMs) to connect securely and efficiently to external data sources, tools, and APIs. MCP provides a structured way for AI agents to retrieve real-time, authoritative information without requiring custom integrations for each model.
Integrate the Moody’s MCP server to bring GenAI‑Ready Data straight into your AI workflows, unlocking direct access to Moody’s rich datasets and powerful analytical tools to power different use cases:
The Moody’s MCP server implements the MCP OAuth Specification. When configuring the server connection, users are redirected to a Moody’s authentication page where they can enter their authorized credentials (username and password).
Upon successful authentication, the user is then redirected to the provided redirect URL.
This OAuth flow ensures secure access to Moody’s proprietary credit ratings, research, and entity intelligence while maintaining compliance with MCP authorization standards.
Getting Started
Step 1: Manage Connectors
Go to https://claude.ai/settings/connectors and click on "Organization connectors" on the top right to manage your Claude Connectors.
Step 2: Add Connectors
Click on "Add custom connector" and add our remote MCP server details.
Please use https://api.moodys.com/genai-ready-data/m1/mcp as the server URL.
Step 3: Enable Moody’s MCP
Go to New Chat in Claude and click Connect in the Search and Tools menu.
When connecting to the Moody’s MCP server, Claude will automatically redirect you to the Moody’s Login Page. Enter your registered email address and password on this authentication page. Upon successful login verification, you'll be redirected back to Claude.
Step 4: Testing the connection
Once you are back to Claude, you can verify if all tools are available and enabled and then being interacting via the chat section.