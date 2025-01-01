Moody's logo
Using Moody’s MCP Server

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that enables Large Language Models (LLMs) to connect securely and efficiently to external data sources, tools, and APIs. MCP provides a structured way for AI agents to retrieve real-time, authoritative information without requiring custom integrations for each model.

Model Context Protocol

Integrate the Moody’s MCP server to bring GenAI‑Ready Data straight into your AI workflows, unlocking direct access to Moody’s rich datasets and powerful analytical tools to power different use cases:

  • Moody’s proprietary credit ratings and research
  • Comprehensive entity intelligence
  • Analytical frameworks for risk assessment This enables teams to integrate unified risk management strategies across multiple risk types, streamlining workflows for: 
    • Research & compliance
    • Credit analysis
    • M&A evaluation
    • Business development 

Highlights

Remote MCP access

via Streamable HTTP Protocol with a simple URL endpoint

LLM compatibility

works with any LLM that supports the MCP Standard Protocol (including Claude and OpenAI APIs)

Entity mapping

searches linked to Moody’s identifiers to unlock a broad range of Moody’s data

Built‑in tools for AI agents to:

  • Find entities covered by Moody’s
  • Retrieve entity ratings & outlooks
  • Search across Moody’s research documents
  • Search for Entity Credit Rating Up/Downgrade Factors 
  • Get Entity Rating Scorecard

Available Tools

findEntity (Entity Finder)

Locates entities covered by Moody’s by searching with identifiers, names, or related metadata. Returns Moody’s unique entity ID for deeper data queries.

searchEntityDocuments (Entity Research Documents)

Searches Moody’s proprietary research library for research related to a specific entity or topic.

getEntityRatings (Entity Rating & Outlook)

Retrieves the current credit rating and outlook for a specified entity, including rating date and relevant Moody’s rating details.

getEntityRatingDrivers (Entity Credit Rating Up/Downgrade Factors) 

Identifies the primary drivers behind an entity’s credit rating upgrade or downgrade, providing context for rating movements and risk analysis.

getEntityScorecard (Entity Rating Scorecard) 

Returns the Moody’s rating scorecard for an entity, including factor weights, scoring components, and overall rating rationale.

Authentication

The Moody’s MCP server implements the MCP OAuth Specification. When configuring the server connection, users are redirected to a Moody’s authentication page where they can enter their authorized credentials (username and password).

MCP OAuth Login Page

Upon successful authentication, the user is then redirected to the provided redirect URL.

This OAuth flow ensures secure access to Moody’s proprietary credit ratings, research, and entity intelligence while maintaining compliance with MCP authorization standards.

Getting Started

  1. Obtain Access — Request credentials and endpoint URL from Moody’s.
  2. Configure Your LLM — Add the MCP server URL to your LLM’s configuration.
  3. Use MCP Tools — Call available MCP methods to query entities, ratings, and research.

Claude for Financial Services

Step 1: Manage Connectors

Go to https://claude.ai/settings/connectors and click on "Organization connectors" on the top right to manage your Claude Connectors.

Step 2: Add Connectors

Click on "Add custom connector" and add our remote MCP server details.

Please use https://api.moodys.com/genai-ready-data/m1/mcp as the server URL. 

Step 3: Enable Moody’s MCP

Go to New Chat in Claude and click Connect in the Search and Tools menu.

When connecting to the Moody’s MCP server, Claude will automatically redirect you to the Moody’s Login Page. Enter your registered email address and password on this authentication page. Upon successful login verification, you'll be redirected back to Claude.

Step 4: Testing the connection

Once you are back to Claude, you can verify if all tools are available and enabled and then being interacting via the chat section.