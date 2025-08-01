Step 1: Build a risk management framework that drives growth

Every bank faces the classic risk quartet: credit, market, liquidity, and operational. The key isn’t to avoid these risks – it's to understand, price, and manage them in a way that aligns with your bank’s growth strategy.

Think of it like designing an offensive playbook in football. You can’t just focus on the receiver routes (revenue opportunities); you need a strong plan for pass protection (risk mitigation). That same dual focus applies to growth in banking – especially if you’re aiming to scale above regulatory thresholds like $100B assets within the next few years.

Below are some key areas where banks have enhanced their risk frameworks to support growth. This list isn’t exhaustive, but offers practical starting points. And like football teams tailoring strategies to their unique strengths, each bank must consider its goals, footprint and mission when shaping its own approach.



1. Credit risk management

Credit risk arises when borrowers fail to meet their financial obligations. Many assume the goal is to avoid this outcome entirely, but in practice, the focus should be on ensuring the bank is appropriately compensated for accepted risk and optimizing risk-adjusted returns. Here’s how:

Develop accurate Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP): FTP represents the price each business unit pays for the use of bank funds—whether from deposits, borrowings, or capital—to make loans, purchase securities, or generate other revenue. Accurate FTP allows for more effective allocation of the cost of funds, liquidity risk spreads, credit spreads and business strategy. It becomes the foundation for concepts like risk-based pricing and helps direct resources toward targeted growth areas.

Maintain accurate provisioning and reserves: Adequate loan loss provisions are essential for absorbing potential defaults— but over-reserving can constrain growth. Recent changes to credit loss accounting in the U.S. and abroad have heightened the importance of accurate provisioning, since loan portfolio growth directly increases reserve requirements.



2. Market risk management

Market risk stems from fluctuations in market prices, including interest rates, foreign exchange rates, and equity prices.

Strengthen Asset-Liability Management (ALM): ALM strategies help banks manage maturity and interest rate risk across assets and liabilities. By aligning asset and liability durations, banks can stabilize net interest income despite market rate fluctuations.

Implement effective and diversified hedging strategies: Financial derivatives – like interest rate swaps and options—can hedge against market risks. Effective hedging protects the balance sheet from adverse market movements while ensuring stability and supporting growth. Recent accounting standard changes allow for more portfolio-level hedging, enabling a mix of individual and portfolio-level strategies to mitigate risks while preserving income growth.





3. Liquidity risk management

Liquidity risk occurs when a bank can’t meet its short-term financial obligations. Strong liquidity management not only builds depositor and investor confidence, but it also makes growth possible. As institutions expand, new demands for liquidity and funding emerge.

Diversifying funding sources: Banks should avoid over-reliance on a single funding source. A well-diversified funding base – across retail deposits, wholesale funding, and capital markets— enhances liquidity and provides flexibility to support growth initiatives.



4. Operational risk management

Operational risk refers to potential losses from internal process failures, system breakdowns, or external events.

Invest in technology: Modern technology infrastructure enhances operational efficiency and reduces the risk of errors. Real-time data and insights are essential for effective balance sheet management.

Strengthen internal controls: Robust internal controls and risk assessment processes help banks identify and mitigate operational risks. As banks grow, scrutiny around internal controls increases, making early investment in governance critical to avoiding future roadblocks.



5. Capital management and regulatory compliance

Sufficient capital is essential to absorb losses and enable sustainable growth. As banks scale, they must also meet rigorous capital and regulatory requirements.