Lake City Bank: Boosting efficiency through streamlined ALM

Choosing ALM powered by SaaS to enable swift risk and opportunity identification, timely reactions to market volatility, and confident decision-making.

Client profile and objectives

Founded in 1872, Lake City Bank has $6.5 billion in assets and is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 53 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Lake City Bank is community-focused, community-driven and community-led. The Bank’s strategic objectives include growth that will bring more regulatory pressure as they approach the $10 billion asset mark. Lake City Bank required an ALM solution that not only meets the requirements of today but is able to support and enable the Bank’s growth in the future.



Challenges and requirements

Lake City Bank utilized a legacy ALM system for nearly 25 years before the solution was sunset, leading Lake City Bank to re-enter the market for an ALM solution. The requirements for the new ALM solution had to align with Lake City Bank’s strategic and growth objectives.