Deposits in banks during the pandemic increased dramatically. Figure 8 is evidence that this deposit glut is now unwinding as debt is paid down, or perhaps as mentioned, deposits move to options outside the banking system. This is happening across all three of the UK, Euro area and USA, but in the US in particular, the deposit pool has actually begun shrinking.

It is difficult to predict what will happen next; although what is fairly certain is that balance sheet impacts have not yet fully played out.



Implications

Internal implications

When moving from a steady rate environment, which has existed for over 15 years, to a volatile rateenvironment, internal procedures are sorely tested. Internal procedures that need reviewing include, but are not limited to:

Pricing strategies – both external and via internal funds transfer pricing

Plans, policies and metrics – including interest rate risk, hedging and hedge accounting policies and metrics, funding plans and metrics, liquidity policies and metrics, the annual planning cycle, capital plans, policies and metrics and recovery and resolution and contingency funding plans

Stress testing practices – for interest rate, liquidity, capital and credit purposes

In particular, any key behavioural assumptions in the above which rely on historical data must come under scrutiny. In the case of non-maturing deposits, if these have been assumed to hedge fixed rate asset portfolios but balance switching, outflows or passthrough rates prove to be higher than modelled, the financial impact for the bank can be significant. Due to the fact that these are large portfolios, unexpected rate shocks can cause havoc if the valuations of back book assets drop concurrent with a scramble to replace back book liabilities with new, costly funding.

Historical data is the only data that we have, but it is likely to be more valuable to compare recent data to historical datasets in order to demonstrate changes in patterns and behaviours than to use averages calculated over long periods. Any modelling recalibrations should also take into account the innovations that have occurred since the last rate cycles took place; considering technology changes and other recent innovations such as crypto and central bank currencies.



Regulatory Implications

Finally, we turn to the regulatory implications of the recent rate environment and the impacts it has wrought. The bank failures in March 2023 have yet to fully play out, so we will focus on three regulatory changes which were already in play before this that may affect the UK:

1. Changes to Basel regulatory rate shocks

As discussed above, policy rate rises last year exceeded the highest shocks mandated under the Basel IRRBB standards. The BCBS has already stated that it will review the shock scenarios set out in the April 2016 IRRBB standards in its work programme for 2023/244. We expect that local regulators may pre-empt this.

2. Changes to Standard Outlier Tests

The current outlier test, adopted by nearly all regulators, compares the results of Economic Value of Equity stress tests against Tier 1 capital. The EBA has proposed adding a second test against Net Interest Income stress tests5. Although this is not currently being adopted in the UK, the PRA has stated that it will consider whether it should adopt a test against NII in the future6

3. Alternative approaches for non-systemic UK banks

Proposals are underway in the UK to establish a tiered system for bank regulation, known as the ‘Strong and Simple’ regime. It has been proposed to add variation to capital standards and liquidity standards; it is yet to be revealed if interest rate risk in the banking book will feature in this7



Conclusion

The fastest rate tightening cycle in three decades has had a significant impact on bank balance sheets. In this paper we focussed on the transmission mechanism from policy rates to deposits. We have demonstrated the interplay between passthrough rates on instant access accounts and customer switching to fixed rate deposit accounts.

Banks have only passed a proportion of rate rises through to interest bearing balances in the UK. They have seen significant shifts on their balance sheets to fixed rate deposit accounts as a result. In addition, aggregate bank deposit balances are no longer rising, as the effects of the pandemic unwind.

Inflation in the UK, alongside the US and the Eurozone, has now started to ease. However, core inflation is proving stubborn and policymakers now have to decide whether to halt or even reverse rate rises without doing so too early in order to combat this. If rates move downward again, will balance sheet impacts reverse or will customer behaviour show inertia? Banks must execute scenarios for all and any of these eventualities.