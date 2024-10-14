In the Banking Perspectives blog series, we invite senior leaders from across Moody’s Banking to share their insights on technology at Moody’s and the wider banking industry.



In the last blog, Mehna Raissi, Managing Director, Banking Customer Engagement at Moody’s Banking, discussed the development of Moody’s GenAI enabled assistant functionalities.

In this edition, we sit down with Eric Ebel, Managing Director of Banking Product and Technology to discuss how Moody’s Banking SaaS platform brings value to our customers.

Q: Thank you for your time, Eric. Please could you talk us through the key advantages of a SaaS operating model for banks?

E: With software-as-a-service (SaaS), many think it's simply about putting software in the cloud and providing infrastructure for it. However, the benefits of SaaS go far beyond that.

When your software and usage is in the Cloud, SaaS vendors such as Moody’s can help you in a variety of ways. We can help you see and interpret your results better, as well as keep the systems up-to-date and secure for you – removing a lot of the concerns that you, as a business leader, may have.

Q: How exactly can SaaS help businesses make better, data-driven decisions?

E: With our Banking SaaS platform, our solutions are interconnected and integrated with our customers’ ecosystems – bringing together data, analytics and workflows. For example, if you’re using our lending solutions, that same information can flow into your capital calculations, or your balance sheet planning.

Using this same information and analytics creates a common language within your business, which ultimately allows you to service your customers better.

Q: Interesting – how does Moody’s partner with our clients to ensure we deliver maximum value in our SaaS solutions?

E: The interaction between Moody's and our 3600 banking clients is incredibly valuable to us. We spend a lot of time collaborating with our customers at all stages of the lifecycle.

Early on, we partner with institutions by offering them access to our beta programs, to understand precisely their needs and business challenges, and how our solutions will be able to help them. Later, through our customer onboarding and customer success programs, we ensure that they successfully achieve their goals.

This ongoing collaboration allows us to deliver maximum value to our clients and ensure that our offering remains at the forefront of the sector.

Q: In the fast-evolving landscape of banking, we understand embracing technology is crucial. How does SaaS help banks access the latest technology?

E: Today, we’re doing a lot of product innovation, and Generative AI is a strong catalyst and accelerator. SaaS platforms allow customers to take advantage of these new capabilities much faster than they would have in the past. By partnering with us as we develop and enhance our SaaS solutions, it’s also a great opportunity for them to get involved in the future of what’s being developed.



Find out more about how we’re unlocking the next generation of technology and putting it to work for you here.



