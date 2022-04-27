Active credit portfolio management drives profitability: Podcast with Risk.net

In this Risk.net audiocast, Zoi Fletcher speaks to Biagio Giacalone and Alexis Hamar about how active credit portfolio management can be the linchpin of improved risk/reward ratios and how the efficient use of capital drives banks’ overall profitability.
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