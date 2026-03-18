How Taishin Bank used AI to amplify human expertise in credit analysis

In the world of corporate banking, time is the ultimate currency. For financial institutions, creating a single, comprehensive credit report is a multi-day marathon of data gathering and analysis.
This was precisely the challenge faced by Taishin Bank, where relationship managers were in a constant race against time, spending up to 20 hours per report, and, in some cases, taking almost three working days to complete a single case. Beyond the time burden, the process introduced variability in how risks were identified and summarized.
In a recent interview with Taiwan's Business Weekly, the bank demonstrated that it had overcome this obstacle while increasing its efficiency and customer focus.
The Strategic Shift: A People-First Approach to AI
Taishin’s Chief Digital Technology Officer, Lee Cheng-kuo, explained to Business Weekly that the goal of implementing AI was never to replace their talented team. Instead, their vision was to "leave the tedious tasks to AI and the judgment to humans."
By integrating Moody's AI-powered credit memo, they automated the burdensome work of consolidating data from dozens of sources. This empowered their team to shift their focus from manual compilation to high-value strategic analysis. It’s a perfect real-world example of Mr. Lee’s core belief: "AI is not meant to replace people, but to increase their value."
The Impact: From Days to Hours
Before digital transformation, relationship managers spent most of their time chasing documents across more than a dozen platforms, collecting financial reports, tax records, and breaking news. With Moody's AI‑powered platform, they now retrieve only sourced, validated information and organize and refine over a hundred data points, surfacing up to twenty key risk indicators so analysts can pick up directly at the judgment and decision‑making stage.
The results of this strategic shift have been nothing short of remarkable. Taishin Bank cut its credit report production time from 20 hours down to just 4, a five-fold increase in efficiency. This has enabled them to generate over 4,300 reports annually and has been a key factor in their double-digit growth in outstanding credit lines.
Efficiency gains were accompanied by qualitative improvements. Automated analysis helped teams review a more comprehensive set of risk indicators across each borrower, improving consistency and identifying more risks than previously possible. Because more time could now be spent with customers, Taishin Bank saw a 25 percent increase in customer satisfaction.
AI and Automation in Lending
Taishin Bank’s journey is a powerful blueprint for the future of lending, as leading banks are moving from experimental AI initiatives to enterprise-grade, embedded AI capabilities. The bank’s experience illustrates how automation can support scale, consistency, and growth in complex credit environments while preserving human accountability at the center of decision making.
Moody’s is incredibly proud to be Taishin Bank’s appointed service provider and is thrilled to see their success featured. We encourage you to read the full, original article to learn more about their incredible transformation.
Read the full story on Business Weekly (Taiwan) here.
This post discusses a story originally published by Business Weekly featuring our client, Taishin Bank.