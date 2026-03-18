How Taishin Bank used AI to amplify human expertise in credit analysis

In the world of corporate banking, time is the ultimate currency. For financial institutions, creating a single, comprehensive credit report is a multi-day marathon of data gathering and analysis.

This was precisely the challenge faced by Taishin Bank, where relationship managers were in a constant race against time, spending up to 20 hours per report, and, in some cases, taking almost three working days to complete a single case. Beyond the time burden, the process introduced variability in how risks were identified and summarized.

In a recent interview with Taiwan's Business Weekly, the bank demonstrated that it had overcome this obstacle while increasing its efficiency and customer focus.

The Strategic Shift: A People-First Approach to AI

Taishin’s Chief Digital Technology Officer, Lee Cheng-kuo, explained to Business Weekly that the goal of implementing AI was never to replace their talented team. Instead, their vision was to "leave the tedious tasks to AI and the judgment to humans."