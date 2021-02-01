Key steps to increasing credit portfolio return/risk

Institutions holding credit portfolios can increase stakeholder value by increasing portfolio return/risk, while also ensuring capital adequacy and regulatory compliance.



This paper describes a conceptually-sound quantitative and practical approach to increase portfolio return/risk, details the requisite steps, and shows how they can be effectively performed using Moody’s PortfolioStudio®, a cloud-based, credit portfolio management solution designed with the business user in mind.



1. Introduction

Credit portfolios, consisting of loans, bonds, and other credit assets, make up a large portion of all assets on most financial institutions’ balance sheets. Hence, credit portfolio value, return, and risk are key drivers of shareholder/stakeholder value, return, and risk. Institutions can increase stakeholder value by increasing portfolio return/risk while also ensuring capital adequacy and regulatory compliance. This process, for the most part, requires five key steps:

Measuring portfolio risk and ensuring capital adequacy

Quantifying each exposure’s marginal impact on portfolio risk (An exposure’s marginal impact on portfolio risk is defined as the increase in portfolio risk for a dollar more of that exposure and is used to perform Steps 3−5)

Setting limits to prevent excessive risk concentrations

Increasing/decreasing credit exposure to increase portfolio return/risk

Pricing and sizing new deals to increase portfolio return/risk



While Steps 4 and 5, ultimately, and most directly, increase stakeholder value, they cannot be effectively performed without first securing regulatory approval, favorable credit rating, and stakeholder confidence by performing Step 1, i.e., measuring portfolio risk and ensuring capital adequacy, then performing Step 2 to quantify each exposure’s marginal impact on portfolio risk, and then using the marginal measures to effectively perform Steps 3, 4, and 5. (Using marginal return/risk measures to perform Steps 4 and 5 leads to a portfolio with optimal (maximum) return/risk, where marginal return/risk impact is equal across all exposures in the optimal portfolio). Each of the five steps involves key questions and sub-steps that must be addressed and performed in order to increase portfolio return/risk and, thereby, increase stakeholder value.



Key steps and questions

1. Measuring portfolio risk and ensuring capital adequacy



Loss Distribution: How much capital is required to absorb possible portfolio losses?

Stress Testing: What are the expected losses and capital requirements under stress scenarios?

Reverse Stress Testing: What scenarios, borrowers, sectors/regions contribute most to large losses?

Capital Planning: What actions will be taken to maintain capital adequacy as stress scenarios unfold?

Risk Appetite: What are the target levels (risk appetite) and limits (risk tolerances) for risk taking?



2. Quantifying each exposure’s marginal impact on portfolio risk

Risk Contribution: What is the increase in portfolio risk for a $1 increase in exposure (notional)?

Risk Concentrations: Which borrowers, sectors, and regions impact portfolio risk the most?

Risk Attribution: Which factors cause and explain exposure’s Risk Contribution level?



3. Setting limits to prevent excessive risk concentrations

Segment Limits: What is the notional limit given a limit on each segment’s Risk Contribution?

Borrower Limits: What is the notional limit given a limit on borrower’s Risk Contribution?



4. Increasing/reducing credit exposure to increase portfolio return/risk

Asset Selection: Which exposures should be increased/decreased to increase portfolio return/risk?

Optimal Allocation: Which segments should be grown/reduced and by how much, in order to maximize portfolio return/risk (“Sharpe Ratio”)?



5. Pricing and sizing new deals to increase portfolio return/risk

Risk-Based Pricing: What is the deal’s Risk Contribution and Sharpe Ratio, i.e., deal’s marginal impact on portfolio return/risk, taking account of deal’s notional, standalone risk, and correlation with portfolio?

Designed with the business user in mind and delivered as a cloud-based application, and as described in the rest of this document, Moody’s PortfolioStudio® is an agile efficient solution to perform the five steps and their sub-steps and address questions listed above.

We organize the remainder of this paper as follows: Sections 2−6 describe quantitative approaches and methods for performing each of the steps listed above and sub-steps using PortfolioStudio. Section 7 describes additional functionalities of PortfolioStudio. Section 8 concludes.



2. Measuring portfolio risk and ensuring capital adequacy

While regulatory requirements and expectations differ based on jurisdiction and institution type, most financial institutions understand the need to assess and ensure capital adequacy from regulatory, accounting, and economic perspectives, together with actual use of the capital adequacy assessment results and metrics. PortfolioStudio’s outputs inform, support, and enable regulatory, accounting, and economic decision-making by facilitating stress testing and calculating risk and return using CECL- or IFRS 9-based credit earnings, as well as economic or fair value methods.





Loss distribution: how much capital is required to absorb possible portfolio losses?

PortfolioStudio uses the extensively validated Moody’s Global Correlation (“GCorr™”) framework, together with bottom-up Monte Carlo simulation, to simulate credit losses (due to credit migration and default) at a future horizon (typically one year) for each exposure in the portfolio, taking into account standalone risk, as well as portfolio correlations and risk concentrations.1 Exposure losses for all exposures and simulation trials are used to calculate the probability distribution of portfolio losses at the specified future horizon, and to calculate crucial portfolio2 risk metrics, including:



Loss quantile (aka Credit Value at Risk (CVaR) or Economic Capital (“EC”))

Example: 99.9 percentile loss corresponds to the capital required to absorb all but the worst 0.1% of portfolio losses and can be compared with available capital (e.g. CET1) to assess capital adequacy. The quantile or confidence level (e.g. 99.9 percentile) can be specified in PortfolioStudio to match regulatory or economic requirements or the survival probability corresponding to the institution’s target credit rating.





Unexpected loss, i.e., standard deviation or volatility of portfolio losses at a future horizon

Note: Expected return and expected loss measures are also calculated and reported by PortfolioStudio. Institutions can choose whether PortfolioStudio calculates return and risk measures using loss based on economic or fair value or (optionally) loss based on CECL- or IFRS 9-based credit earnings.



List of macroeconomic variables ranked by their correlation with portfolio loss.

PortfolioStudio’s portfolio overview functionality outputs the above risk metrics, together with portfolio loss distribution and other relevant metrics — all of which inform and support an institution’s capital adequacy assessment, capital planning and management, risk strategy, risk appetite, and risk tolerance, and are increasingly being reported and communicated both internally and externally.