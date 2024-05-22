Maintaining resilience in a rising rates environment

During times of economic volatility, financial institutions often confront multiple, uncertain paths. Market signals can at times be confusing, and executives need to be able to consider a broad range of potential variables that impact the income statement and balance sheet in a variety of ways.



Financial institution executives in charge of asset and liability management (ALM) need to be armed with the tools to evaluate a range of potential scenarios, in order to be prepared for the next economic crisis. Specifically, they need tools that allow for the simultaneous evaluation of multiple possible scenarios and events, to potentially reveal something unexpected.

In this paper, we offer some ways for ALM executives to address economic uncertainty by employing multi-variable scenario analysis. We provide suggested variables that should be considered, and two example scenario analysis models that address the most common areas of risk: net interest income, and economic value. In the end, we demonstrate that those leaders that are well-positioned to drive strategy through an alignment of relationship pricing, lending, portfolio and capital management disciplines around a consistent view of risk will ultimately win the day.



Introduction: Preparing for the crisis around the next turn

You may be familiar with the famous test track at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Center. The attraction allows visitors to design their own Chevrolet-branded vehicle, and then put the car through its paces on a simulated test track. You swerve to make sure your brakes, tires and overall handling are adequate to avoid obstacles. A number of environmental variables, such as extreme temperature changes, are introduced to ensure that the occupants remain comfortable, and the engine is not adversely affected. Rough terrain, hills and other challenges are posed to test your vehicle’s ability to perform smoothly. Participants can even pretend they are a crash test dummy in a simulated crash.

As drivers, we don’t expect to personally experience any of these situations often, if ever. But it gives us comfort to know our vehicles can withstand the most extreme challenges just in case we ever have to face them. This is so important that car manufacturers have their vehicles independently rated for safety and spend millions in advertising dollars to publicize these ratings. It’s worth questioning whether we apply the same level of rigor in ensuring our financial institutions can withstand the extreme conditions they may have to face?

While many bankers would argue about whether the level of regulatory oversight is appropriate or excessive, most people would agree the banking industry is presently in a strong and stable position. But individual institutions still run into trouble even in the best of times, and often don’t see it coming down the road until it is too late. Each of the economic shocks of recent decades—including the COVID-19 recession, the 2008 mortgage crisis that precipitated the “Great Recession,” the recession following the “dot-com” bubble and September 11th attacks, and the 1990 oil price shock—was unexpected, and unique. In any of these cases, broader and more diligent scenario analysis may have helped institutions protect themselves from the most adverse effects. But how can financial institutions know what to test for, when testing for the last crisis rarely helps prepare for the next?

Savvy bankers are evolving strategies to maintain profitable growth in the face of new challenges, including the disruptive competition and evolving customer expectations that define the anticipation economy1. A multi-scenario view of interest rates, credit, and liquidity is critical to promote the institution’s resilience in times of change. A willingness and ability to access and analyze a mosaic of data points is what distinguishes top-performing institutions from their competitors, which are content to conduct traditional stress testing primarily designed to avert the last crisis.

Those who can drive strategy through an alignment of relationship pricing, lending, portfolio and capital management disciplines around a consistent view of risk will win out. The advent of current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting has materially altered the credit insights available to reserve stakeholders—re-establishing the critical links among pricing, reserves and ALM—and now leveraging and building on these capabilities is a strategic imperative. Institutions have a unique opportunity to evolve their capabilities, break down functional silos and increase enterprise resilience in the face of the unknown. Just like at the Disney test course, you never expect that your institution will get to the brink of failure, but preparing and understanding the potential causes of future crises will leave you better prepared to address all matter of challenges.



Current environment and macroeconomic challenges