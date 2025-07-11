Chartis Research recently published its Credit Lending Operations 2025 Quadrant Update, naming Moody’s a Category Leader across all five quadrants of the report.
This recognition reflects Moody’s strength across commercial, small and midsize enterprise (SME), syndicated, and alternative lending, and underscores our commitment to delivering advanced, end-to-end solutions for the full lending lifecycle.
As seen in the graphics below, Moody’s is positioned as a Category Leader in every quadrant of the report. Chartis’ RiskTech Quadrant® evaluates vendors based on completeness of offering and market potential, helping financial institutions identify best-fit solutions for their current and future needs.
The 2025 quadrant report analyzes the vendor landscape for lending operations solutions across commercial, SME, and syndicated lending markets. It highlights platforms that support loan origination and monitoring, as well as capabilities spanning front-, middle-, and back-office functions. The report also emphasizes the growing importance of advanced technologies and analytics in optimizing workflows throughout the lending lifecycle.
Moody’s stood out for our ability to provide robust software and managed services that integrate across lending functions, support a range of asset classes, and adapt with clients’ growth strategies. Our Lending Suite helps institutions automate decision-making and manage complex loan structures. A key differentiator is the integration of Moody’s proprietary data and insights directly into the origination and monitoring processes, enhancing risk assessment and enabling more informed, consistent credit decisions. Advanced digital tools – including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic process automation-- further streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.
Chartis identifies leaders as vendors that combine functionality, content, and technology with the organizational capabilities needed to support global clients. Moody’s meets these criteria through our broad solution set, industry-leading data, global presence, and ongoing investment in innovation.
This recognition builds on Moody’s broader industry leadership. We continue to invest in the evolution of our Lending Suite and integrated data offerings—enabling institutions to manage risk, streamline operations, and confidently navigate a dynamic lending environment.
Learn more about why Moody’s Lending Suite is considered a leader across all categories
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Moody's Lending Suite
Moody's Lending Suite offers a smart, automated solution for effective loan management and confident credit decisions, harnessing advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver a seamless credit experience.