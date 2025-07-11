The 2025 quadrant report analyzes the vendor landscape for lending operations solutions across commercial, SME, and syndicated lending markets. It highlights platforms that support loan origination and monitoring, as well as capabilities spanning front-, middle-, and back-office functions. The report also emphasizes the growing importance of advanced technologies and analytics in optimizing workflows throughout the lending lifecycle.

Moody’s stood out for our ability to provide robust software and managed services that integrate across lending functions, support a range of asset classes, and adapt with clients’ growth strategies. Our Lending Suite helps institutions automate decision-making and manage complex loan structures. A key differentiator is the integration of Moody’s proprietary data and insights directly into the origination and monitoring processes, enhancing risk assessment and enabling more informed, consistent credit decisions. Advanced digital tools – including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and robotic process automation-- further streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.

Chartis identifies leaders as vendors that combine functionality, content, and technology with the organizational capabilities needed to support global clients. Moody’s meets these criteria through our broad solution set, industry-leading data, global presence, and ongoing investment in innovation.

This recognition builds on Moody’s broader industry leadership. We continue to invest in the evolution of our Lending Suite and integrated data offerings—enabling institutions to manage risk, streamline operations, and confidently navigate a dynamic lending environment.