Key takeaways

The Standardized Climate Scenario Exercise (SCSE) is an initiative by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in Canada. The SCSE aims to measure climate risks that are not reflected using traditional risk quantification techniques.



The SCSE involves forward-looking climate scenario analysis, which is a tool used to assess the financial impacts of different potential future climate states.



Moody’s supported the SCSE by providing results from our climate-adjusted credit model. This enabled OSFI to develop macro-financial risk factors for the three forward-looking transition scenarios used in the SCSE.



This multifaceted methodology enhances the robustness of climate risk modeling, accommodating model uncertainty and facilitating nuanced sectoral insights.



Through the SCSE, financial institutions gain access to standardized metrics and methodologies for assessing transition and physical climate risks, promoting industry-wide transparency and accountability.

What is the SCSE?

Climate risk quantification is a fast-developing field. Financial institutions and regulators in many jurisdictions are trying to better understand their exposure to climate risks through climate scenario analysis.

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) in Canada initiated the Standardized Climate Scenario Exercise (SCSE), an initiative designed to refine climate risk assessment within the financial sector. The SCSE serves as a starting point aiming to enhance both OSFI’s understanding and that of Federally Regulated Financial Institutions (FRFIs) regarding the risks. This exercise encourages FRFIs to design and develop the foundational infrastructures necessary for identifying and quantifying climate risk in their financial exposures.



Why is the SCSE important?

Recognizing the complexity of climate-related risks, the SCSE seeks to foster a deeper understanding among banks and financial institutions of the potential exposures stemming from climate change. The SCSE aims to standardize the approach to assessing climate risks across Canadian financial institutions, addressing key areas such as:



Awareness and strategy:

The SCSE provides a structured approach for institutions to identify and quantify their climate risk exposures, facilitating more informed decision-making and strategic planning. This helps to raise awareness about potential climate risks and encourage strategic planning.



Capacity building for climate scenario analysis:

The SCSE aims to enhance institutions' ability to conduct climate scenario analysis. The SCSE includes training and resources to build the technical capacity of financial institutions, helping them to accurately assess and manage climate-related risks in their portfolios.



Forward-looking assessment of physical and transition risks:

The SCSE aims to establish a standardized framework for quantifying both transitional and physical climate risks. The SCSE uses a consistent set of metrics and methodologies to ensure comparability across institutions, promoting transparency and accountability in climate risk reporting.

How did Moody's support the SCSE?

Moody’s supported the development of macro-financial risk factors with our credit modelling capabilities.