In today’s commercial real estate (CRE) market, the only constant is uncertainty – and banks are feeling the pressure.

The profound shifts we’ve been seeing in this sector are forcing banks to rethink how they assess risk, value assets and structure deals. Yield curve volatility, uncertainty around the market values of properties and evolving examiner expectations for bank risk management demand an empirical, multi-scenario approach to managing existing CRE portfolios and keeping originations open for new deals. Adjusting CRE strategies is a difficult task in isolation, but market conditions leave bankers with multiple competing rebalancing activities across their balance sheets. To remain competitive and maximize profitability, banks must create a consistent view of risk across their customer lifecycle—leveraging advanced portfolio monitoring, real-time risk analytics, and multidisciplinary collaboration to adapt to these shifting conditions.

Moody's recent Work from Where documentary explores the evolving CRE landscape, offering a deep dive into the steps investors and lenders can take to monitor risks, uncover opportunities, and build resilience. By leveraging our data, analytics, and expertise, financial institutions can uncover gaps in traditional approaches, gain actionable insights and make faster, more confident decisions. Moody’s integrated approach to risk helps institutions unlock potential at every stage of their customer lifecycle – managing individual customer relationships, overseeing a portfolio, or setting future strategies. With a strong focus on operating leverage, we empower banks to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and optimize resources – allowing teams to achieve more with less. By strengthening resilience and adaptability, institutions can proactively measure risk, navigate uncertainty, and position themselves for sustainable growth.

Let’s take a closer look at the key challenges in today’s CRE market and how banks can harness expertise to enhance decision-making, build agile risk management strategies, and drive long-term profitability.



Challenges

Banks are undergoing a deep reassessment of their CRE portfolios, asking tough questions about which exposures they can afford to keep in a rapidly changing market. They’re now facing a range of challenges that make lending and risk management more complex. Rising interest rates and loan repricing are putting pressure on borrowers and lenders alike, while market volatility and inflation create uncertainty around property valuations. At the same time, evolving expectations from regulatory examiners are reshaping how banks manage their portfolios and assess risk. Navigating these challenges calls for a strategic approach, balancing risk exposure with the need to maintain strong customer relationships and sustainable lending practices.

“Thinking about the office market, we’re kind of in this Bermuda triangle of uncertainty. We’ve got three major components in any analysis of an office building today that our customers are doing. First is fundamentals – What are the rents in this building? How are my tenants looking? Is office in this market sustainable in the long-term? Then we’ve got return to office— So what kind of tenants are they? Are they law firms and financial firms? Even there, that doesn’t necessarily equate to higher rents or more income for me as the borrower or the owner. And then you’ve got the major boogey-man which is interest rates.”

– Joe McBride, Senior Director, Commercial Real Estate Data Products, Moody’s Analytics