Client profile and objectives: Rothschild & Co

Founded in 1811 with a revenue of over $2.7 billion, Rothschild & Co is a prestigious supervised financial institution from France and part of one of the largest independent financial groups in the world. With offices spanning over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s main activities include global advisory, private equity expertise as well as wealth and asset management.

Previously using Moody’s on-premise solution for their regulatory compliance and reporting, Rothschild & Co is embarking on a transformative journey with Moody’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to further enhance its regulatory compliance framework.



Key drivers

At the heart of this migration initiative was the latest Basel regulation, which acted as a critical catalyst for Rothschild & Co's strategic decision to migrate to Moody's SaaS solutions for regulatory compliance.

The transition was driven by multiple factors, including the complexity of meeting various implementation deadlines set by Basel standards, the escalating costs associated with running continuous Basel-related projects, and the challenges of ensuring complete and connected data.