Client profile and objectives: Rothschild & Co
Founded in 1811 with a revenue of over $2.7 billion, Rothschild & Co is a prestigious supervised financial institution from France and part of one of the largest independent financial groups in the world. With offices spanning over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s main activities include global advisory, private equity expertise as well as wealth and asset management.
Previously using Moody’s on-premise solution for their regulatory compliance and reporting, Rothschild & Co is embarking on a transformative journey with Moody’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution to further enhance its regulatory compliance framework.
Key drivers
At the heart of this migration initiative was the latest Basel regulation, which acted as a critical catalyst for Rothschild & Co's strategic decision to migrate to Moody's SaaS solutions for regulatory compliance.
The transition was driven by multiple factors, including the complexity of meeting various implementation deadlines set by Basel standards, the escalating costs associated with running continuous Basel-related projects, and the challenges of ensuring complete and connected data.
Desired outcomes
Recognizing the need for a more agile and efficient approach to compliance, Rothschild & Co leveraged Moody's expertise and its SaaS solutions to address these challenges head-on, signaling a significant shift in how the bank manages regulatory requirements.
The move to Moody's SaaS platform is expected to bring a host of benefits to Rothschild & Co, including:
By transitioning to Moody's SaaS solution for Basel compliance, Rothschild & Co is not just meeting regulatory demands, but streamlining their approach to address all upcoming regulatory deadlines through a singular, efficient implementation.
Through this move, Rothschild & Co therefore aims to set a new standard for regulatory compliance, demonstrating the vital role of technology in navigating the complexities of today's financial regulatory environment.
“This strategic shift to SaaS allows us to focus on regulatory excellence, by enhancing data governance and ensuring connectivity of insights throughout the workflow. It also aims to keep costs under control while making upgrades easier and improving performance in the long run. The change represents a holistic upgrade to our operational framework, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of the banking sector's evolving regulatory landscape.”
Stéphane Le Blévec, Managing Director, Head of Prudential Affairs, Rothschild & Co
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