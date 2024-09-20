Developing a strategic SaaS partnership: Rothschild & Co chooses Moody’s for Basel compliance excellence

Client profile and objectives: Rothschild & Co

Founded in 1811 with a revenue of over $2.7 billion, Rothschild & Co is a prestigious supervised financial institution from France and part of one of the largest independent financial groups in the world. With offices spanning over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co’s main activities include global advisory, private equity expertise as well as wealth and asset management.

Previously using Moody’s on-premise solution for their regulatory compliance and reporting, Rothschild & Co is now embarking on a transformative journey with Moody’s SaaS solution to further enhance its regulatory framework.



Important considerations: On-premise to SaaS

Rothschild & Co’s transition to Moody’s SaaS solution was largely driven by the complexities of implementing the latest Basel regulation, as well as by the need for modernization, optimization and striving for better performance. The migration also highlighted key considerations when moving to a SaaS model, including due diligence, legal and contractual frameworks, as well as shared responsibility for security and compliance in the cloud.

When choosing Moody’s SaaS solution, Rothschild & Co had to consider many aspects – from the overall change management process, reviewing their security practices to legal and contractual negotiations. The recommendation from Rothschild & Co’s Information Security Team was to include Information Security considerations as early as possible, to ensure adequate assessment as the process was likely to be time-consuming, yet necessary.