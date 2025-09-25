Scaling Up: A guide to regulatory readiness for banks nearing $100B in assets

Ascent to $100B, Part 2

As banking institutions approach and surpass the $100 billion asset mark, they enter a significantly more rigorous and complex regulatory environment. This transition is defined by a suite of new rules and a palpable increase in supervisory intensity from all federal banking agencies. The banking turmoil of 2023 has erased any ambiguity, signaling a diminished regulatory tolerance for risk and ending the more lenient "tailoring" environment that previously existed for institutions in this size category. Navigating this new landscape starts with a strong grasp of its key pillars and what they mean for banks moving forward.

Enhanced Prudential Standards (EPS)

Upon crossing the $100 billion threshold, banks become subject to a framework of Enhanced Prudential Standards (EPS) designed to ensure their risk management capabilities grow in line with their systemic footprint. While the Federal Reserve has discretion in applying these standards to "Category IV" institutions (those with $100B - $250B in assets), the post-2023 supervisory posture indicates a renewed emphasis on applying these standards more consistently and stringently. Key requirements include:

Risk Management, Risk Committees, and the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) : Institutions are mandated to establish a formal, board-level risk committee with responsibility for approving and reviewing the bank’s risk management policies and overseeing the entire risk framework. A Chief Risk Officer (CRO) must be appointed, with clear responsibilities and, critically, direct reporting lines to both the CEO and the risk committee to ensure independence and stature. This framework must include robust processes for identifying, managing, and reporting all material risks, including emerging risks.

: Institutions are mandated to establish a formal, board-level risk committee with responsibility for approving and reviewing the bank’s risk management policies and overseeing the entire risk framework. A Chief Risk Officer (CRO) must be appointed, with clear responsibilities and, critically, direct reporting lines to both the CEO and the risk committee to ensure independence and stature. This framework must include robust processes for identifying, managing, and reporting all material risks, including emerging risks. Capital Planning and Liquidity Stress Testing: Banks become subject to more rigorous capital planning, including mandatory company-run stress tests (DFAST). On the liquidity front, enhanced standards require the implementation of comprehensive internal liquidity stress tests (ILST) conducted across various internal and market-wide stress scenarios and over multiple time horizons (e.g., overnight, 30-day, 90-day, and one-year). These tests must be supported by a detailed Contingency Funding Plan (CFP) that outlines clear strategies and action plans to manage liquidity shortfalls.

Banks become subject to more rigorous capital planning, including mandatory company-run stress tests (DFAST). On the liquidity front, enhanced standards require the implementation of comprehensive internal liquidity stress tests (ILST) conducted across various internal and market-wide stress scenarios and over multiple time horizons (e.g., overnight, 30-day, 90-day, and one-year). These tests must be supported by a detailed Contingency Funding Plan (CFP) that outlines clear strategies and action plans to manage liquidity shortfalls. Resolution Planning ("Living Wills"): Insured Depository Institutions (IDIs) with $100 billion or more in assets are required by the FDIC to submit detailed resolution plans. These "living wills" must outline how the institution could be resolved in an orderly manner in the event of failure, ensuring critical services can continue and minimizing disruption to the broader financial system.

Based on the heightened regulatory demands for banks exceeding $100 billion in assets, institutions must now adopt a far more fine-tuned and dynamic approach to balance sheet management to navigate the stringent Enhanced Prudential Standards (EPS). The mandate for rigorous, company-run capital and liquidity stress tests (DFAST and ILST), detailed resolution plans, and robust risk oversight necessitates that tools like Funds Transfer Pricing (FTP) and other profitability metrics be strategically optimized to accurately price for risk, liquidity, and optimize capital consumption. This ensures that business decisions align with regulatory constraints while still pursuing profitability. To effectively manage these complex, data-intensive requirements—from daily liquidity analysis to enterprise-wide risk reporting—and sustain profitability under such enhanced scrutiny, banks must embrace automation on a much larger scale, transforming manual processes into efficient, repeatable, and auditable systems.

Basel III Endgame: Implications for Capital and Risk

The "Basel III Endgame" refers to a comprehensive package of reforms proposed by U.S. banking regulators that significantly strengthens the capital framework for all banks with $100 billion or more in assets. These proposals are designed to improve the consistency and risk sensitivity of capital requirements.

Increased Capital Requirements: The pending new rules are expected to result in a material increase in capital requirements, with estimates suggesting an aggregate 16% increase in common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital for affected banks. The impact will vary based on each bank's specific risk profile and business activities.

The pending new rules are expected to result in a material increase in capital requirements, with estimates suggesting an aggregate 16% increase in common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital for affected banks. The impact will vary based on each bank's specific risk profile and business activities. Standardized Approaches for Credit and Operational Risk: A cornerstone of the reform is the move to replace internal models-based approaches with more standardized requirements for calculating capital for credit risk and operational risk. This shift is intended to improve consistency and comparability across institutions but reduces a bank's ability to use its own, more tailored internal models. This will require banks to enhance their capabilities in managing data for, and interpreting outputs from, these standardized approaches.

A cornerstone of the reform is the move to replace internal models-based approaches with more standardized requirements for calculating capital for credit risk and operational risk. This shift is intended to improve consistency and comparability across institutions but reduces a bank's ability to use its own, more tailored internal models. This will require banks to enhance their capabilities in managing data for, and interpreting outputs from, these standardized approaches. Inclusion of Unrealized Gains/Losses (AOCI): In a direct response to the vulnerabilities exposed by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the proposal mandates that banks with $100 billion or more in assets must include unrealized gains and losses on their available-for-sale (AFS) securities portfolio in their regulatory capital calculations (via Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income - AOCI). This change makes regulatory capital far more sensitive to fluctuations in market interest rates and demands more diligent and sophisticated management of investment portfolio risk.

Long-Term Debt (LTD) Requirements

To further bolster financial stability and improve the options available to resolve a failing institution, federal regulators have proposed new rules requiring large banks to maintain a minimum layer of eligible long-term debt.

Purpose and Mandates: The primary goal of the LTD requirement is to enhance the resolvability and resiliency of large banks. By ensuring a dedicated layer of loss-absorbing debt, regulators create a resource to absorb losses and provide options for recapitalizing a failed institution or facilitating its acquisition, thereby reducing potential costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF). The proposed mandate requires banks with $100 billion or more in assets to maintain eligible LTD equal to the greater of 6% of risk-weighted assets (RWA), 3.5% of average total assets, or 2.5% of total leverage exposure.

The primary goal of the LTD requirement is to enhance the resolvability and resiliency of large banks. By ensuring a dedicated layer of loss-absorbing debt, regulators create a resource to absorb losses and provide options for recapitalizing a failed institution or facilitating its acquisition, thereby reducing potential costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF). The proposed mandate requires banks with $100 billion or more in assets to maintain eligible LTD equal to the greater of 6% of risk-weighted assets (RWA), 3.5% of average total assets, or 2.5% of total leverage exposure. Strategic Financial Planning: This new requirement is not merely a compliance task but a significant strategic financial management challenge. Banks must develop a clear strategy for issuing this debt, considering market timing, investor appetite, and the impact on their funding costs, as LTD is typically more expensive than deposit funding. This can exert pressure on net interest margins and overall profitability, influencing decisions on product pricing and strategic capital allocation. The proposal includes a three-year phase-in period to ease the transition.

With the pending Basel III Endgame and new long-term debt (LTD) requirements on the horizon, US banks over $100 billion must fundamentally shift their approach to balance sheet management, treating it as a critical strategic exercise rather than a mere compliance function. The anticipated material increase in capital, the inclusion of AOCI volatility, and the mandatory issuance of more expensive LTD necessitate a rigorous optimization of the entire balance sheet to protect profitability. On the asset side, this means pursuing thoughtful growth by scrutinizing every asset's contribution to risk-weighted assets (RWA) and its return on the required capital, forcing difficult decisions on business mix and strategic direction. Concurrently, on the liability side, banks must develop sophisticated funding strategies to seamlessly integrate LTD issuance while managing the impact on net interest margins. Although these rules are still pending, the significant lead time required to strategically reshape asset portfolios and access debt markets means that banks must act now, embedding this new reality of capital and funding efficiency into their core planning to prepare for a future of more constrained and deliberate growth.

Heightened Supervisory Scrutiny

Beyond the formal rule changes, institutions crossing the $100 billion threshold will face a significant and palpable increase in the intensity, frequency, and breadth of supervisory oversight from the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The 2023 bank failures have served as a catalyst, reducing regulatory patience for institutions that allow their risk management frameworks to lag behind their asset growth. The supervisory approach is increasingly "show, don't tell," demanding tangible evidence of the operational effectiveness of risk frameworks, not just their documentation. Key focus areas include:

Liquidity Risk Management: Regulators are intensely focused on internal liquidity stress tests, particularly the assumptions used for deposit run-off rates in a digital age, and a bank's demonstrable ability to monetize its high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) under stress.

Regulators are intensely focused on internal liquidity stress tests, particularly the assumptions used for deposit run-off rates in a digital age, and a bank's demonstrable ability to monetize its high-quality liquid assets (HQLA) under stress. Governance and Controls: There is a strong emphasis on effective governance, including the board's ability to provide credible challenge to management. Operational resilience, encompassing cybersecurity and third-party vendor management, is another critical focus area. Regulators expect timely and effective remediation of any previously identified supervisory findings.

There is a strong emphasis on effective governance, including the board's ability to provide credible challenge to management. Operational resilience, encompassing cybersecurity and third-party vendor management, is another critical focus area. Regulators expect timely and effective remediation of any previously identified supervisory findings. Capital and Resolution Planning: Supervisors will scrutinize the robustness of a bank's capital planning process, its management of interest rate risk, and its preparedness for DFAST. For the FDIC, ensuring that IDI resolution plans are credible and supported by tested operational capabilities is a paramount concern.

The collective message is clear: regulators expect institutions at this level to operate with a level of risk management maturity and institutional resilience appropriate to their increased systemic importance, well beyond a check-the-box approach to compliance. In this demanding "show, don't tell" environment, effective balance sheet management becomes the ultimate proof of this maturity and the central discipline for survival and success. Faced with the combined pressures of stringent Enhanced Prudential Standards, significant capital hikes under the Basel III Endgame, and new long-term debt requirements, banks must treat the balance sheet as a dynamic, strategic tool. This necessitates a fine-tuned approach where every asset is scrutinized for its return on risk-weighted assets and every liability is managed for its impact on funding costs and profitability, leveraging tools like Funds Transfer Pricing to make deliberate choices about growth. To meet the immense data and analytical demands of continuous stress testing and prove their resilience to supervisors, significant automation is no longer optional but essential. Ultimately, sophisticated balance sheet optimization is not just about satisfying a series of discrete rules; it is the fundamental mechanism for navigating the complex trade-offs between safety, soundness, and profitability that define the post-$100 billion landscape.