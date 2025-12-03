Stress-testing for a new age of banking

Banks are confronting a rapidly changing risk environment. While capital adequacy remains fundamental, non-financial risks—geopolitical instability, cyber threats, physical risks, society, and technological change—are now equally central to financial resilience. As this broader landscape takes shape, stress-testing is evolving from a purely supervisory requirement into a dual-purpose capability: one that supports both regulatory compliance and business strategy.

Following the 2007–08 financial crisis, stress testing emerged primarily as a regulatory safeguard. Today, its scope has expanded in step with evolving supervisory expectations. Regulators in Europe, for example, now use stress-testing to inform capital guidance and are increasingly testing banks’ resilience to physical and cyber risks. This shift has pushed banks to enhance their models, data architecture, and workflows to produce more timely, accurate, and comprehensive stress results.

Yet the most profound change is happening inside institutions. Banks are discovering that stress-testing offers strategic value far beyond regulatory assurance. By generating forward-looking insights, stress tests help leadership navigate an environment where geopolitical and market shocks move quickly and unpredictably. Senior management now uses scenario analysis to guide decisions on lending growth, hedging strategies, capital buffers, portfolio allocation, and even product launches. As former UBS risk leader Anant Saxena noted in the report, stress-testing has become “the most potent tool banks have to generate a forward-looking risk assessment” and refine their risk appetite.

To deliver these insights at speed, institutions must overcome persistent data and modelling challenges. Non-financial risk modelling is complex, often lacking standardized benchmarks, and can involve hundreds of disparate models. Meanwhile, delays in aggregating data across markets and legacy systems risk making stress results obsolete before they can drive decisions. Banks are therefore rethinking their stress-testing ecosystems, investing in integrated architectures, incremental updates and emerging capabilities such as stress-testing-as-a-service.

Ultimately, stress-testing is no longer just about surviving the next shock—it’s about shaping a competitive path forward. Banks that embed integrated, real-time stress-testing into decision-making will be better positioned to protect capital, respond to disruptions, and seize opportunities.