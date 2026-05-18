Summit 2026 insights: Building banks for an era of connected intelligence

Leadership in banking is evolving

One of the clearest insights from the Summit was the importance of foundational data. Institutions positioned to lead in the coming years are making core strategic and technological choices today.

Technology alone will not define the next era of banking. What matters is how effectively institutions connect trusted data, workflows, expertise, and human judgment into a cohesive, auditable operating model. Increasingly, competitiveness is shaped by how effectively banks turn connected intelligence into timely, confident action.

Connected intelligence as a competitive advantage

Banks are not constrained by a lack of data. Instead, many face challenges stemming from fragmented systems, which can mean decision-makers are not seeing the full picture when assessing risk. Speakers noted that a primary barrier to stronger execution is often not access to technology, but the lack of connection across data, tools, and workflows.

Execution quality is becoming a meaningful differentiator. Leaders pointed outcomes that connected intelligence can help support, including:

Faster progression on well-structured deals.

Earlier identification of emerging portfolio risks.

More efficient onboarding experiences.

More informed decision-making across lending, risk, finance, and compliance.

Artificial intelligence must enhance human judgment, not replace it

Another recurring theme was the balance between innovation and governance. Leaders highlighted how artificial intelligence can accelerate analysis, surface early warning signals, and help connect insights across systems. At the same time, accountability and decision ownership remain firmly with people.

The consensus was clear: artificial intelligence is most effective when it augments human judgment rather than replacing it.

From monitoring risk to actively steering the business

Discussions also explored how portfolio monitoring is evolving as risk signals can emerge at any point in time. Traditional monthly or quarterly review cycles may miss early signals or emerging opportunities.

For example, when a borrower enters distress or files for bankruptcy, the impact is rarely isolated. Exposures can cascade across a portfolio in different ways, depending on how an institution is connected to other businesses. A real-time view of the portfolio allows banks to assess these interdependencies more quickly and understand how a single event may affect the broader portfolio.

Leaders described how connected intelligence can help institutions move beyond identifying risk toward more proactive business steering, including:

Reallocating capital more efficiently.

Identifying portfolio concentrations earlier.

Connecting profitability and credit signals in a single view.

Equipping relationship managers with relevant context ahead of client conversations.

A live demonstration illustrated how analyses that once required weeks of coordination across teams can now be synthesized far more quickly through integrated decision intelligence capabilities.

The human element still matters

Despite the strong focus on artificial intelligence, data, and platforms, discussions repeatedly returned to a foundational principle: banking remains a relationship-driven business.

Across commercial lending, portfolio management, and customer onboarding, leaders emphasized that technology delivers the most value when it strengthens human relationships rather than replacing them.

Strong institutions are built when intelligence, purpose, and people are connected. They are shaped by linking trusted data to real workflows, augmenting human judgment with decision-grade intelligence, and treating each customer relationship as a long-term partnership.

In an era defined by uncertainty, connection may be one of the most enduring competitive advantages.

Ready to connect with your intelligence?

Whether you attended Summit 2026 or are exploring how connected intelligence can support more informed banking decisions, Moody’s works with institutions across portfolio monitoring, credit decisioning, and AI-supported workflows to help bring greater clarity to complex environments.