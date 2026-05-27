Execution as a differentiator

Over the past few years, many banks have invested in data infrastructure, analytics capabilities, and decision support models. In many cases, these investments have not resulted in the expected ROI.

Banking leaders are asking difficult questions:

Does our organizational structure support faster decision-making?

Do we have a common understanding of our portfolio across credit, risk, and finance?

How quickly can we respond to changes in the operating environment?



These questions are also top of mind for boards and investors. A bank’s ability to address them is becoming a source of competitive differentiation.

The fragmentation barrier

For many banks, the challenge is fragmentation. Data is spread across multiple systems. Individual tools are often purpose-built but disconnected. Workflows are siloed, with credit operations separated from risk, and finance disconnected from the front office.

As a result, teams spend too much time reconciling information, rather than acting on it, and there is no shared view of risk and return. In an industry where speed and precision matter, this structural constraint directly affects performance.

Connected intelligence as the path forward

Leading institutions are addressing this challenge by rethinking how they operate. By integrating context and insight across workflows, teams can reduce friction, improve consistency, and make better, faster, decisions across a customer’s life cycle. This intelligence, which represents a more complete and trustworthy picture of how every borrower and transaction impacts the bank, becomes actionable, not a piece of analysis delivered after the fact.

Reframing the role of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a critical enabler of this shift, but its role is frequently misunderstood. The value of AI in banking extends beyond automation. Its real impact lies in supporting human judgment by surfacing relevant signals, providing context, and connecting insights across functions. Used well, AI embeds connected intelligence directly into key workflows, giving decision-makers greater clarity at the moment it matters.

