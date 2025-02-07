A period of significant digital transformation, an evolving financial and risk landscape, and a host of new market dynamics are part of an era of exponential riskN, driving unprecedented pressures on the traditional banking model.

While there is a lot of optimism about growth prospects in 2025, there is still some noticeable uncertainty in the industry. This blog explores the challenges banks face in reassessing their strategies and operations to remain resilient and competitive, and how technology is both enabling and driving these shifts.



Economic issues and the rapid technology expansion - driving the need for change

Facing recent inflation, fluctuating interest rates, global economic uncertainty, and regulatory reforms; banks are under immense pressure to remain resilient and profitable while adhering to complex compliance requirements – including anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Augmented by those regulatory reforms and the recent wave of enforcement action, we are seeing increasing competition from non-banks, with fintech and banking as a service organizations increasing their market share. Addressing these interconnected challenges can significantly disrupt operations. Combined, they influence everything from cash flow management and credit availability, to more precise credit assessments; all leading to slower processing times, increased rejection rates, and reduced risk appetites – potentially stifling economic growth further.

However, we are also in a time of exponential technological advancement and there is a strong case for embracing and investing in new and improved technologies to unify organizational structures and significantly enhance agility and efficiency in the banking sector. In some cases, technological advancements are essential to maintaining a competitive advantage, especially in more traditional environments that have typically lagged behind the pace of change due to organizational complexities, or those who are hesitant about the regulatory safety of AI tools.



The role of technological innovation in banking

Evolving technologies like AI, SaaS, machine learning, and APIs are transformative in their ability to help banks manage risks more effectively, remove silos, streamline operations, and enhance decision-making processes. Using these technologies, offers an ability to collate multiple data sources, identify patterns, and manage your organization’s risks more holistically, uncovering opportunities for growth while automating routine tasks. By connecting various risk factors, banks can proactively mitigate these risks and bring efficiencies that elevate decision-making processes by freeing up human resources to consider and validate the outputs and think more strategically.

A few examples of how this can be implemented in practice:



Enhancing credit risk analysis

Times of economic and geopolitical unrest—compounded by increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters—pose significant credit risk concerns; especially in the commercial real estate sector. AI and machine learning can process and analyze data more quickly than traditional methods, often with fewer errors and friction points. This increased effectiveness helps maintain high standards while offering the opportunity to proactively intervene to offer support to customers or to deliver efficient and differentiated onboarding experiences at scale, to promote sustainable growth and protect the bottom line.



AI and machine learning as an investment strategy



Technology is also helping to uncover portfolio opportunities, driving more informed investment decisions, and optimizing portfolios for better returns. By analyzing financial and alternative data and identifying potential patterns at the click of a button, AI can spot trends that may be missed by traditional analysis, and do it faster. Using machine learning algorithms, we can uncover hidden opportunities in the market, such as emerging sectors or undervalued assets.

AI can also use deep insights and predictive analytics to forecast market trends and asset price fluctuations, using data at speed to reduce the reliance on intuition and guesswork for proactive investment decisions. With AI, banks can manage their portfolios in real-time, making adjustments as market conditions change. This agility allows banks to respond quickly to market developments, minimizing risks and maximizing returns.



Tackling fraud & cybersecurity threats



Fraudsters and cyber criminals are developing and using more sophisticated methods of evading detection every day. To stay ahead of the curve, AI and data analytics play a vital role in uncovering and preventing fraudulent activities. However, tackling these challenges often requires collaboration. Partnering with other banks, law enforcement agencies, and institutions that have dedicated resources for developing expertise, working with regulators, and building solutions to enhance governance and controls; can help banks can navigate the evolving fraud and cybersecurity landscape while implementing cutting-edge technologies to improve their operations and risk management practices.



Future outlooks for successful technology integration

Successful technology integration is becoming crucial for lenders to stay competitive and meet the demands of modern borrowers. Good technology integration enhances decision confidence, leverages targeted expertise, and creates differentiated customer experiences. Conversely, inaction can lead to significant risks, including falling behind competitors, inefficiencies, and customer dissatisfaction. There are three clear arguments for investing in well-implemented technologies:



Decision confidence: Effective technology integration boosts decision confidence by providing real-time data and analytics that allow lenders to make informed decisions quickly, reducing the risk of errors and improving overall efficiency.

Targeted use of expertise: By integrating advanced technologies, lenders can use their expertise better. For example, AI and machine learning can handle routine tasks, freeing up human specialists to focus on more complex issues. This targeted use of resources enhances productivity and allows experienced professionals to make the critical strategic decisions.

Differentiated customer experiences: Technology enables lenders to offer personalized and more seamless customer experiences. By leveraging data analytics and AI, lenders can tailor their services to meet the unique needs of each borrower, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.



Understanding younger, tech-savvy borrowers

With customers at the heart of every bank’s strategy. It is time to start understanding the behavior of younger and more tech-savvy demographics, to build more sustainable strategies. Their use of alternative financial platforms and channels make them harder to understand using conventional credit assessment methods. To accurately assess their creditworthiness, new and alternative data sources such as social media, online transactions, and other non-traditional sources can be integrated with existing datasets using advanced technology platforms to offer valuable insights into a borrower's financial behavior and reliability that can be leveraged across the bank.



Delivering faster, frictionless experiences

Modern borrowers expect quick and seamless interactions, from loan applications to approvals and servicing. Automation plays a crucial role in achieving this by streamlining processes and reducing manual intervention. This not only improves customer satisfaction but also allows lenders to process a higher volume of loans more efficiently; all helping to maintain a competitive advantage.



The disruptive impact of AI

AI is set to disrupt every aspect of lending, from credit scoring to customer service. But this is a journey. It is unrealistic to expect lenders to invest in AI and completely automate and overhaul all functions today. Instead, we should be realizing the efficiencies in stages, while maintaining proper controls and governance around the processes. Experienced technology partners with decades of working with regulators are already working to provide safe solutions and implementation plans, and are ready to work with banks on the most effective ways to start adopting these technologies.