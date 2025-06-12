The future of banking: 6 Key takeaways from the APAC Advisory Board

The banking sector is standing at a transformative crossroads. Shaped by shifting macroeconomic conditions, rapid technological advancements, and evolving regulatory landscapes, financial institutions are rethinking how they operate and create value.

At the recent Moody’s Executive Banking Advisory Group meeting, industry leaders came together to share perspectives on what’s next – and what it will take to thrive. From digital transformation and automation to physical and transition risk management and the strategic application of generative AI (GenAI), here are the top takeaways shaping the future of banking in APAC.



APAC banking outlook

The global growth outlook for 2025–2026 points to a modest slowdown, with G20 GDP projected at 2.5%. Advanced economies are expected to grow at 1.5–1.6%, while emerging markets maintain a stronger trajectory at 4%. Within APAC, India and Vietnam are leading the charge, with forecasted growth of 6.6% and 6–6.5%, respectively. Yet beneath these headline numbers, risks persist —from US-China trade tensions to real estate exposure in China and Korea.

Still, APAC institutions remain largely resilient, buoyed by strong capitalization and liquidity buffers. Despite ongoing asset quality pressures and regulatory challenges, the region is also ahead of the curve on Basel III finalization, helping to buffer immediate capital impacts and improve operational risk standards. Sustainability is moving from ambition to action. More banks are embedding physical and transition-related risk into core strategies, even if many targets remain long-term.





Driving value through digital transformation

Digital transformation is no longer a nice-to-have – it's a strategic imperative. The discussion emphasized that tech investments must go beyond surface-level automation and be embedded into core risk and operations workflows.

GenAI is emerging as a game-changer, enabling banks to automate routine tasks such as credit memo generation, fraud monitoring, and covenant checks. Institutions that adopted early are already seeing results, with a broader uptake expected over the next 12-24 months. But success depends on more than speed – regulatory compliance, governance, and talent are essential to scale responsibly.





Key role of GenAI in banking

AI in banking has evolved – from querying unstructured data to deploying advanced applications like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and agentic AI. Banks are using these tools to drive real-time insights, streamline processes, and automate decision-making. Examples include early warning systems, credit process automation, and portfolio monitoring.

But the real value of GenAI isn’t just speed – it's smarter decision-making. Metrics for success now include improved asset quality, enhanced customer experience, and better risk assessment along with cost savings, faster turnaround times and efficiency. However, thoughtful implementation remains critical to mitigating risks such as decision bias and ensuring AI outputs align with the business's strategic objectives. With operational costs declining and capabilities maturing, GenAI is set to become a cornerstone of modern banking.



Automation in lending

Lending workflow automation, particularly in SME portfolios, is gaining ground, accounting for a significant share of banking activity in markets across the Asia Pacific region. Banks are optimizing the entire lending journey — from borrower engagement to post-origination portfolio monitoring. Examples shared at the meeting showed how targeted automation in financial spreading, credit memos and covenant monitoring are delivering real value.

Fraud risk remains a critical concern, especially in digital channels, prompting banks to adopt a "human-in-the-loop" approach that balances automation with oversight. Incremental wins through layered automation — such as intelligent alerts — are proving effective, allowing financial institutions to scale improvements without disrupting existing processes.





Physical and transition risk and operational resilience

Physical and transition risks are no longer on the sidelines – they're becoming central to banking strategies. Early warning tools, like scorecards, scenario analysis, stress testing, and portfolio monitoring systems, are being explored to enhance risk assessments. The integration of such capabilities into broader risk frameworks is key, with AI proving instrumental in helping banks assess exposures and model scenarios more efficiently. Operational resilience also remains a key focus, with banks consolidating systems and modernizing processes to improve efficiency and business continuity.



Evolving data strategies: Governance and monetization

Data continues to be a double-edged sword – full of potential but still hard to harness. Banks highlighted ongoing challenges around data stewardship, including ownership, accountability, and connectivity between Chief Risk Officers (CROs) and Chief Data Officers (CDOs). Effective data governance requires collaboration across risk, finance, tech, and business units, ensuring alignment with broader enterprise objectives.

Only 38% of members reported having a well-defined data strategy—but those who do are seeing tangible benefits. Clean, well-governed data is fueling smarter decisions, stronger customer engagement, and even new revenue opportunities. The next step? Building scalable, enterprise-wide frameworks to unlock the full value of data assets.