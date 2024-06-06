The new current expected credit loss standard affects more than just loan books. Under the new update, expected credit loss is recorded through an allowance for loan and lease losses in the financial statements. In contrast to the current “incurred loss” accounting method, the new CECL model requires forward-looking metrics that forecast credit losses throughout the life of a financial asset. Three groups of financial assets are affected: assets carried at amortized cost, purchased credit-deteriorated assets, and available-for-sale securities. The standard presents some unique challenges for structured finance investors due to the complicated and diverse nature of structured bonds. These include gathering of current data, projecting future performance, and mapping potential effects on triggers. Lastly, while the standard does not advocate any particular methodology, there are advantages to a discounted cash flow approach.





Introduction

In June 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) released Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, which changed the method of accounting for credit loss from an incurred loss approach to a projected loss approach. Expected credit loss (ECL) will need to be calculated on the day of purchase or origination and will need to reflect lifetime loss. At each reporting date, ECL calculations will have to combine historical data, current financial conditions, and future outlooks.



The ASU specifically addresses three different kinds of financial assets that will all be affected differently. They include held-to-maturity (HTM) securities, available-for-sale securities (AFS), and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration (PCD).



Held-to-maturity securities

The new current expected credit loss (CECL) model will only apply to financial assets measured at amortized cost (AC) and certain off-balance sheet items. More specifically, this includes HTM debt securities, loans, loan commitments, financial guarantees, and net investments in leases, as well as reinsurance and trade receivables.



Financial assets that fall within this scope will need to be pooled together based on similar credit risk characteristics. This is a deviation from the old standard which did not require pooling. This new requirement provides certain challenges, such as creating pooling methodologies and projecting losses for pools of assets instead of individually. This new methodology could generate some probability of default (PD) even for AAA-rated assets on a pooled or collective basis where there might be none on an individual basis.



All losses will be recorded the day of purchase or origination, and the allowance will be based off AC. The allowance will be affected by credit enhancements, which may limit losses. Depending on the nature of the collateral, the fair value (FV) of backing collateral can be reasonably assumed to be recoverable. Credit-enhancing derivatives will only affect ECL when they are embedded in the financial asset (i.e., they would travel with the asset when sold).



When all commercially available means to collect a loan balance are exhausted, the asset is written down to reflect a more permanent credit loss. However, recoveries are recorded when unexpected cash is received.



There are no specific models the ASU requires, but some examples include expected loss rate, vintage analysis, and discounted cash flow.



Available-for-sale securities

AFS securities do not measure ECL based on the CECL model. Instead, they use a modified other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) approach, which requires a discounted cash flow approach. The new method no longer depends on the length of time an asset has been impaired and does not include a minimum threshold for losses. In this regard, the other-than-temporary aspect of the approach has been discontinued. Figure 1 compares the accounting implications of the legacy OTTI methodology with the new impairment approach, while Figure 2 provides an example of the change in calculations. For AFS securities, expected credit loss is measured whenever fair value (FV) falls below amortized cost. ECL no longer reduces amortized cost basis; instead, it is recorded in a contra account which is reassessed every reporting period and can be revised up. This means improvements in ECL will be immediately realized. This will also cause more volatility in ECL reporting. Unlike with HTM assets, pooling of securities is not allowed; assets are assessed on an individual level. Changes in FV that are not attributable to credit loss are still reported in other comprehensive income. Figure 3 shows a comparison of HTM and AFS treatment.



Figure 1. Comparing the old OTTI and new impairment calculations

Source: Moody's