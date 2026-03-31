Small subcontractors keep industrial supply chains moving. They are also the least transparent– and historically among the most likely to fail under pressure. Moody’s can help supply chain organizations narrow critical data gaps and improve resilience across supplier tiers.

It’s the call no procurement director wants to receive without warning. A supplier with 80 employees and one facility that specializes in a single precision component has stopped production. And, within a few short weeks, the assembly line is already feeling the strain.

For seasoned supply chain teams, this scenario is realistic. Small subcontractors have long played an outsized role in industrial manufacturing, often performing highly specialized tasks while operating outside the reach of traditional monitoring frameworks. The risk originates less from dependency itself; but more from how late emerging stress tends to become visible.

And today’s industrial environment is making these blind spots harder to manage. Rising input costs, shifting tariff policies, and uneven demand are compressing margins across the manufacturing ecosystem. In the U.S., manufacturers shed 73,000 jobs year over year by November 2025.1 During periods like this, longstanding vulnerabilities surface faster — and supply chain professionals benefit from earlier insight into where pressure is building and where engagement can reduce downstream impact.



When a supplier encounters stress, the effects extend outward

Manufacturing accounted for 30% of large U.S. corporate bankruptcy filings in the twelve months to June 2025.2 When a supplier faces financial difficulty, customers often feel the operational impact (poor quality, late delivery) — particularly when the supplier provides specialized or sole-sourced components.

The Unique Fabricating case in 2023 illustrated this dynamic. When the company entered Chapter 7 and halted operations, OEMs with critical tooling on‑site needed to act quickly to maintain production continuity. The episode highlighted how deeply embedded operational dependencies can become single points of failure when alternatives are not readily available.3 Similarly, Marelli Holdings’ 2025 Chapter 11 filing highlighted how longstanding relationships and embedded supply positions can translate into financial exposure for OEMs when a key supplier goes through hard financial times.

And these are not isolated incidents. According to WTW’s Global Supply Chain Risk Report 2025, 63% of respondents reported higher-than-expected supply-chain-related losses, which reflects the rising unpredictability and complexity of global trade.4 While disruption is now a persistent feature of global supply chains, organizations that understand where dependencies are most concentrated are better positioned to focus contingency planning where it matters most.



Visibility can uncover risks early

Financial health is a crucial part of the picture. Risk of supplier dependency often develops gradually through reasonable sourcing decisions made over many years. Exposure typically gets serious executive attention only once a supplier is already under strain.

Risk assessment is especially challenging with smaller subcontractors that may not publish detailed financial information. Indicators such as liquidity shifts, leverage changes, or evolving payment behavior usually appear well before operational issues — but only if those signals are being monitored consistently.

Operational performance is often affected by financial stress: employee exodus, reduced capacity for quality control, and increased rework can appear before a missed delivery. These signs help organizations understand when support, dialogue, or risk-mitigation steps might be appropriate.

Geographic and policy-driven pressures add another layer. Tariff shifts and regional cost changes can influence demand and margins, particularly for smaller suppliers operating on tight budgets.



How Moody’s can help

In many past disruptions, indicators of strain existed well in advance. The challenge for most organizations is scale — gathering and interpreting signals across hundreds of consequential suppliers.

Moody’s supplier risk solutions are designed to help organizations gain that visibility:

Orbis: financial insight on more than 625 million public and private companies, supporting a clearer view of smaller subcontractors.

financial insight on more than 625 million public and private companies, supporting a clearer view of smaller subcontractors. Probability of Default models: forward-looking indicators that highlight early signs of weakening financial health.

forward-looking indicators that highlight early signs of weakening financial health. Expected loss metrics: estimates of potential operational and financial impact to support prioritization and planning.

estimates of potential operational and financial impact to support prioritization and planning. Continuous monitoring: timely alerts on any changes in financial condition, concentration risk, or other signals across supplier tiers.

timely alerts on any changes in financial condition, concentration risk, or other signals across supplier tiers. Peer benchmarking: comparison against relevant private-company peers to distinguish company-specific issues from broader market trends.

With better information, organizations can engage earlier, plan more effectively, and build greater resilience into their supply chains.



Contact us

To learn how Moody’s can help you improve visibility into subcontractor risk and support continuity across your supply chain, reach out to our team.