The global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is shifting from design to deployment. Projects are scaling at speed. Investment is rising1. Technologies such as solar, wind, and storage have matured. Yet the path forward is far from frictionless. Geopolitical tension is driving trade restrictions. Shortages of lithium, cobalt, and other critical minerals are exposing structural weaknesses. And as energy systems become increasingly digital, cybersecurity vulnerabilities are emerging as a new systemic risk.

For supplier risk professionals, these pressures are becoming more visible. Renewable supply chains are global, dense, and interdependent. Their performance influences sourcing decisions, project timelines, cost certainty, and long-term delivery commitments. Often unnoticed until a disruption occurs, supplier networks remain one of the most decisive factors in whether renewable energy projects can be executed as planned.

Why execution risk is now the pressure point

As projects scale, renewable technologies have demonstrated they can complement baseload generation at competitive cost. The core challenge for supply chain leaders has shifted from strategy to execution:

“Can suppliers deliver the components, materials, technologies, and digital infrastructure required to build renewable systems at scale — on time and without disruption?”

Even the strongest transition plans can falter if supplier networks face bottlenecks, financial stress, capacity constraints, or geopolitical exposure. This is where execution risk becomes supplier risk — and where visibility, due diligence, and early warning indicators become essential.

The top sources of supplier risk in renewables

Execution challenges become clearer when you examine the operational realities behind every turbine, panel, and storage system. These systems depend on networks of suppliers navigating constraints that are both predictable and fragile. Several risk drivers are rising to the forefront. These include:

1. Concentration among critical suppliers and EPCs

A small group of manufacturers and EPC firms dominate key segments of the renewables market. Solar manufacturing and critical mineral sourcing, for example, remain concentrated in Asia. This concentration heightens exposure to:

Geopolitical tension

Tariffs and trade restrictions

Production delays or capacity bottlenecks

Operational or financial instability among a narrow vendor pool

A single disruption — political, logistical, or operational — can ripple across markets and slow multiple projects at once. In one major program, reliance on a single overseas component manufacturer for more than 40% of critical inputs meant that when export controls tightened, delivery timelines slipped by several months — not due to technical failure, but because concentration risk had largely gone unchallenged. Concentration also increases compliance complexity, especially when suppliers operate in regions where trade and regulatory conditions are shifting.

2. Fragility in Tier-2 and Tier-3 suppliers

Tier-1 suppliers often receive the greatest scrutiny, but many essential components — rare earth magnets, specialty metals, precision parts — originate from smaller Tier-2 and Tier-3 firms. These companies often operate with limited financial buffers and constrained capacity, magnifying dependency on critical materials.

Disruptions in these lower tiers can be sudden and cascading. A single Tier-3 outage can delay key components for wind turbines, slowing multiple sites simultaneously. For instance, a Tier-3 precision components producer supplying magnets into turbine assemblies could enter financial distress following a spike in energy costs. Such a scenario could slow production across several markets within weeks — despite Tier-1 suppliers appearing stable.

Lower-tier opacity compounds the challenge. Financial strain, limited capacity, or operational instability in these layers frequently serve as early indicators of broader supply chain stress. Extending visibility into lower tiers is beneficial for anticipating downstream disruption.

3. Compliance and sanctions exposure across globalized supply chains

Renewable technologies depend on materials sourced from regions with complex and rapidly evolving compliance requirements. Lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, in particular, often originate from jurisdictions where regulatory, environmental, and labor standards vary significantly.

Organizations must navigate:

Sanctions and trade restrictions

Import/export controls

Changing environmental or labor requirements

Reputational risks linked to sourcing practices

A shift in sanctions rules can delay shipments overnight. And concerns around unethical extraction practices can introduce legal exposure and erode stakeholder trust. As an example, new sanctions classifications could reclassify a key sourcing region, leading to contractual and compliance challenges.

4. Cyber risks across digitized and distributed energy systems

As renewable systems become more digitized, new attack surfaces emerge. IoT-enabled assets, remote monitoring systems, and grid-connected software support performance and stability — but also create cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Incidents are no longer hypothetical. In December 2025, for example, Poland repelled a cyberattack that attempted to disrupt communications between renewable installations and the power distribution operator which, if successful, would have led to prolonged blackouts.2 While the attempt failed, the incident underscored a growing reality: distributed energy systems are now targets.

How Moody’s can help

The risks shaping renewable energy supply chains share a common theme: they are interconnected, systemic, and often difficult to detect without deep visibility. Concentration, lower-tier fragility, compliance exposure, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities often emerge long before they disrupt a project — but only if organizations have the tools to detect them.

Moody’s brings together supplier intelligence, financial indicators, compliance data, and predictive analytics to help contractors shift from reactive risk management to proactive execution planning. These capabilities surface early warning signals, strengthen decision-making across all tiers, and help build the operational resilience required to keep projects on plan.

Moody’s supplier risk capabilities

1. Supplier and counterparty assessments across all tiers

Insights into supplier financial health, operational stability, and resilience — across Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3. Early warning indicators highlight emerging issues before they cascade upstream.

2. Supply chain mapping and dependency visibility

Advanced analytics reveal interdependencies and concentration points, helping organizations understand where bottlenecks increase execution risk.

3. Compliance and sanctions screening

Moody’s tools streamline compliance management across global supply chains, helping organizations navigate sanctions, export controls, and sourcing rules.

4. Cyber risk assessment for digitized energy ecosystems

Evaluation of cybersecurity maturity across suppliers and third-party vendors, identifying vulnerabilities that could affect distributed renewable systems.

5. Predictive insights and performance monitoring

Ongoing monitoring of financial stress, capacity constraints, and geopolitical exposure enables earlier intervention and stronger resilience.

Execution will determine the pace of the energy transition

The success of the energy transition now depends on execution — and on the resilience of the supplier networks that underpin it. With stronger visibility, sharper due diligence, and proactive monitoring, supplier risk professionals can build supply chains capable of supporting the demands of a rapidly evolving energy system.

1 https://about.bnef.com/insights/clean-energy/global-renewable-energy-investment-reaches-new-record-as-investors-reassess-risks/

2 https://cybernews.com/security/russia-cyberattack-poland-power-grid/