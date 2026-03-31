B2B customer intelligence for utilities: Powering smarter sales, compliance, and growth

The energy and utilities sector is undergoing significant structural change. Electrification, decentralization, renewable integration, and digital customer engagement are reshaping how utilities operate and how they grow.

However, although grids, generation, and customer platforms are rapidly modernizing, many utilities still rely on fragmented, incomplete, or outdated business customer data to drive sales, prospecting, and compliance decisions.

For utilities serving commercial and industrial, public sector, and large and multi‑site enterprise customers, this creates a growing risk: You cannot grow revenue, manage exposure, or meet regulatory expectations if you don’t clearly understand who you are doing business with.

That is where modern B2B customer intelligence — delivered directly into systems like Salesforce — becomes a strategic capability, not just a data upgrade.

Moody’s provides utilities with the necessary intelligence to grow, engage, and operate with clarity and fact-based intelligence.





The data challenge

Utilities interact with a complex ecosystem of business customers, counterparties, suppliers, contractors, and partners. However, information about those entities is often:

Dispersed across customer relationship management, billing, credit, procurement, and regulatory systems

Inconsistent across regions, subsidiaries, or lines of business

Poorly linked across parent-subsidiary and ownership hierarchies

Outdated when financial conditions or ownership structures change

This fragmentation directly impacts:

Origination, sales, and marketing effectiveness

Prospect prioritization and account targeting

Credit risk and counterparty exposure management

Compliance, including sanctions; anti-money laundering; and Know Your Customer, Know Your Business, and Know Your Supplier processes

Confidence in AI‑driven forecasting and segmentation

As utilities expand into new energy services, including electric vehicle charging, distributed generation, flexibility services, electrification solutions, and energy management, these challenges become more pronounced.





Data‑driven transformation for a changing energy landscape

Whether navigating storm‑driven outages, accelerating grid modernization, or responding to electrification demands, utilities must make decisions grounded in accurate, timely, and connected data.

Moody’s supports this shift through:



A unified customer and counterpart view

Utilities increasingly require a single, authoritative view of each business entity with which they engage, spanning customers, prospects, suppliers, and partners.

Moody’s delivers verified global entity intelligence across hundreds of millions of organizations, enriched with:

Verified corporate identities and legal entity resolution

Parent-subsidiary and ultimate ownership structures

Firmographic and sector classification data

Financial strength and risk indicators

News and event monitoring

This unified view helps origination, sales and marketing, credit, and compliance teams operate with confidence, knowing that decisions are grounded in clean, standardized, and continuously refreshed data.



AI‑ready intelligence for engagement, forecasting, and growth

Utilities need current, enriched intelligence to engage business customers with confidence. With alerts on financial health, mergers and acquisitions, leadership changes, and broader industry movements, teams can anticipate risk, identify emerging opportunities, and tailor outreach more effectively. At the same time, well‑structured, AI‑ready data underpins more rigorous forecasting and long‑term planning. Clean entity resolution, deep ownership hierarchies, and consistent global coverage provide the foundation for smarter decisions today and more resilient strategies tomorrow.



Scaling utility operations through intelligent data

As customer behavior becomes less predictable via variable consumption patterns, increased customer contact, and rapid expectation shifts, data quality directly impacts operational efficiency.

Utilities are increasingly expanding into new energy services, which requires precision targeting and a deep understanding of commercial potential.

Moody’s data can help:

Build extensive ideal customer profiles for new services

Identify high‑value commercial prospects with wallet estimates

Map parent‑subsidiary relationships to uncover multi‑site opportunities

Support account‑based marketing for large industrial or commercial customers

Monitor customer health and identify early churn indicators

With enriched firmographics, ownership intelligence, technographic insights, and news‑driven triggers, utilities can position the right offer to the right customer at exactly the right time.



The intelligent utility of the future runs on better data

Energy transformation isn’t just about digitizing operations — it’s about creating a unified data foundation that feeds every system, decision, and customer interaction.

Moody’s helps utilities:

Navigate uncertainty with clarity rather than guesswork

Strengthen compliance and counterparty oversight

Enhance customer engagement

Focus resources on customers with long‑term value

Support AI‑driven forecasting and automation with reliable data

The utilities that will succeed in the next phase of the energy transition will not be defined solely by the assets they operate or the technologies they deploy but rather by the quality of the decisions they make about which customers to pursue, which relationships to deepen, and which risks to manage more actively.