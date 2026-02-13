To optimize sales and marketing return on investment (ROI) in 2026, businesses must prioritize building robust, scalable infrastructure that integrates third-party data providers with internal resources to drive useful insights. Here we examine how third-party data solutions can align with the needs of businesses of varying sizes (small, medium, or large) operating across local, regional, or global contexts while also addressing the key dimensions of infrastructure: people, processes, technology, and data.

1. How customers gain value from third-party data

As a customer, leveraging useful third-party data and insights offers significant value by enhancing decision-making and operational efficiency as well as expanding access to rich datasets, predictive models, and helpful solutions that support data-driven strategies. For sales and marketing teams, this means gaining deeper insights into critical areas like customer segmentation, creditworthiness, industry trends, and localized economic activity, all of which help refine targeting efforts and improve go-to-market strategies.

The ability to prioritize high-value opportunities and proactively manage risks is particularly valuable in dynamic markets. External enrichment of internal customer profiles must seamlessly occur within existing systems, such as marketing automation platforms, customer relationship management (CRM) tools, and demand-planning software, for these insights to be useful. AI-driven recommendations further enhance operational efficiency by promoting smarter, faster decision-making, helping teams respond to opportunities and challenges with agility. This combination of extensive data, predictive analytics, and operational integration supports better alignment between strategy and execution, unlocking measurable business value.



Small businesses (local focus, limited budgets): Small businesses often struggle with limited resources and data capabilities. They need to build lists of leads within their serviceable area that are most like their ideal customer profile but also exhibit financial strength and buying potential in addition to allocating marketing spend more effectively. For example, a local logistics company could use Moody’s data to identify high-growth businesses in its region and prioritize outreach.

Medium businesses (regional focus, moderate budgets): Medium-sized firms typically require more granular insights to scale regionally. External datasets can help these firms understand industry trends, benchmark against competitors, and tailor regional marketing campaigns. API integrations could allow midsize firms to automatically enrich their CRM with credit data and economic signals, reducing manual effort while improving targeting accuracy.

Large enterprises (global focus, extensive budgets): Large enterprises often operate in complex global environments with diverse customer bases. They seek global economic insights, cross-border risk assessments, and advanced predictive models that can help these firms optimize multi-market campaigns, allocate budgets efficiently across geographies, and mitigate risks tied to macroeconomic conditions. For instance, a multinational manufacturing company could use external data and workflows to prioritize marketing spend in regions forecast for GDP growth while adjusting strategies in areas with heightened credit risk.

2. Infrastructure context: People, processes, technology, and data

Building the right infrastructure to maximize sales and marketing ROI requires a holistic approach across four dimensions: people, processes, technology, and data.

People

Small businesses often have lean teams where individuals wear multiple hats. Externally provided solutions should be intuitive and require minimal training. For example, dashboards with preconfigured insights could assist users without deep analytics expertise.

Medium businesses require cross-functional alignment between sales, marketing, and finance. Industry insights from data should promote collaboration, such as providing shared visibility into customer segmentation and credit risk across teams.

Large enterprises need specialized roles, such as data scientists or marketing analysts, to extract maximum value. Additional external tools should integrate seamlessly into enterprise workflows, allowing these experts to derive insights at scale.

Processes

Small businesses’ processes are typically informal or manual. They tend to look for solutions that can help standardize data-driven decision-making by delivering ready-to-use reports or templates to guide marketing campaigns and customer outreach.

Medium businesses require efficient workflows to handle increasing complexity. Utilization of APIs and automated alerts could streamline processes, such as lead scoring or campaign performance tracking, reducing manual intervention.

Large enterprises have formalized, often siloed processes. The value comes with solutions that integrate into existing systems (like Salesforce and SAP) to provide a unified view of customer and market data while supporting governance and compliance requirements.

Technology

Small businesses rely on cost-effective, user-friendly tools such as lightweight SaaS platforms or plug-ins compatible with popular CRM and marketing tools like HubSpot or QuickBooks.

Medium businesses leverage mid-tier tech stacks and require scalable tools. Companies are looking to use agentic solutions that could include modular APIs and customizable dashboards that grow with the business.

Large enterprises operate advanced technology ecosystems, often with AI and machine learning capabilities. They are looking for enterprise-grade APIs, advanced analytics, and datasets designed for ingestion into proprietary data lakes or machine learning pipelines.

Data

Accurate, reliable data is the cornerstone of optimizing sales and marketing ROI. Without high-quality data, even the most sophisticated analytics or AI-driven solutions will fall short of delivering consistent and useful results. Here are three high-impact B2B “data for growth” statements tailored to different company sizes; all grounded in the premise that accurate data (including third-party sources) is essential for optimizing sales and marketing ROI:

1. Small business

For small businesses, combining first-party customer insights with high-calibre third-party B2B data unlocks precise targeting and faster pipeline growth; without trustworthy data, limited marketing budgets are wasted on unqualified leads and poor segmentation.

Why this matters: Small teams must maximize every dollar, and accurate data minimizes wasted spend and accelerates early traction.

2. Medium business

Medium businesses that integrate accurate internal CRM data with reputable third-party firmographics and intent data gain a competitive edge by identifying in-market buyers sooner, improving conversion rates, and increasing marketing ROI through smarter campaign orchestration.

Why this matters: At scale, aligning sales and marketing around reliable data improves lead quality and shortens sales cycles.

3. Large enterprise

For large enterprises, high-quality data — enriched with trusted third-party sources like intent, technographic, and firmographic data — is indispensable for unified customer views, advanced segmentation, and AI-driven predictive analytics, helping maintain consistent revenue growth and measurable ROI across global sales and marketing operations.

Why this matters: Complex, multi-channel enterprises rely on data integrity to power analytics, personalization, and cross-department alignment.

Conclusion

To optimize sales and marketing ROI in 2026, businesses must build infrastructure that integrates third-party data capabilities with internal resources. Moody’s role as a provider of comprehensive data and agentic solutions is critical in helping businesses of all sizes navigate their respective market environments effectively. By addressing the unique challenges across people, processes, technology, and data, Moody’s helps customers maximize ROI, whether they operate locally, regionally, or globally.