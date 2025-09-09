From fragmentation to clarity: How a global tech leader transformed master data with Moody’s
A global technology leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing faced mounting challenges in managing enterprise data across its complex global ecosystem.
Fragmented customer and supplier records, inconsistent hierarchies, and limited interoperability between platforms were undermining operational efficiency and strategic agility.
The challenge
The organization sought to establish a trusted, scalable master data foundation to support compliance, analytics, and global operations. Key stakeholders from the organization — including the Chief Information Officer, the Vice President of Information Technology (IT), the General Manager of Data and Analytics, and the Director of Enterprise Data Management and Data Services — all prioritized:
- Data accuracy
- Seamless integration
- Proven expertise in entity resolution
Their strategic objectives included:
- Deploying a new master data management (MDM) platform to unify customer and supplier data
- Automating and enhancing data quality across MDM, supply, sales, and marketing
- Achieving more than 95% supplier coverage for firmographic enrichment
- Strengthening supplier risk insights, optimizing spend, and improving supply chain resilience
- Promoting a 360-degree customer view to drive indirect sales growth and improve enterprise resource planning (ERP)/ customer relationship management (CRM) reporting
The solution
After evaluating multiple providers, the organization selected Moody’s for its:
- Deep domain expertise
- Flexible integration capabilities
- Collaborative approach to data stewardship
Stakeholders across data governance, IT, and business operations aligned around Moody’s ability to deliver high-quality entity data at scale, and Moody’s deployed a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the organization’s master data transformation goals.
This included:
- Data on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and all companies globally for enriched firmographic insights
- Our connectors for seamless integration via partner solutions for MDM and CRM
- Moody’s DataHub for advanced analytics delivery
The implementation phase delivered early wins, such as rapid onboarding, significant reduction in duplicate records, and improved alignment of corporate hierarchies, setting the stage for scalable adoption and long-term impact.
The rollout surpassed initial expectations, delivering early wins that included:
- Accelerated onboarding of key stakeholders and systems
- Significant reduction in duplicate records, streamlining data integrity
- Enhanced hierarchy alignment, improving organizational clarity
- Phased deployment approach, reinforced by collaborative workshops and comprehensive documentation, promoted smooth and swift adoption across teams
Tangible outcomes
Since implementation, the organization has realized:
- High supplier match accuracy through firmographic enrichment
- Marked improvement in customer data matching, boosting operational efficiency
- Faster compliance reporting, reducing turnaround time
- Substantial time savings in manual data remediation, freeing up resources for strategic initiatives
Strategic outcomes
Moody’s solutions now underpin the organization’s data-driven transformation, promoting:
- Smarter segmentation
- Streamlined operations
- A stronger foundation for AI and analytics
The engagement also supported broader strategic goals:
- Reducing technical debt
- Aligning business and IT around shared data standards
- Transitioning from fragmented create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) systems to a unified, governed architecture
By integrating Moody’s data into enterprise platforms, the organization accelerated its shift from a product-centric to a customer-centric, insights-powered organization, unlocking new value across sales, marketing, compliance, and supply chain operations.
