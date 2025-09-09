From fragmentation to clarity: How a global tech leader transformed master data with Moody’s

A global technology leader in semiconductor design and manufacturing faced mounting challenges in managing enterprise data across its complex global ecosystem.

Fragmented customer and supplier records, inconsistent hierarchies, and limited interoperability between platforms were undermining operational efficiency and strategic agility.



The challenge

The organization sought to establish a trusted, scalable master data foundation to support compliance, analytics, and global operations. Key stakeholders from the organization — including the Chief Information Officer, the Vice President of Information Technology (IT), the General Manager of Data and Analytics, and the Director of Enterprise Data Management and Data Services — all prioritized:

Data accuracy

Seamless integration

Proven expertise in entity resolution



Their strategic objectives included:

Deploying a new master data management (MDM) platform to unify customer and supplier data

Automating and enhancing data quality across MDM, supply, sales, and marketing

Achieving more than 95% supplier coverage for firmographic enrichment

Strengthening supplier risk insights, optimizing spend, and improving supply chain resilience

Promoting a 360-degree customer view to drive indirect sales growth and improve enterprise resource planning (ERP)/ customer relationship management (CRM) reporting



The solution

After evaluating multiple providers, the organization selected Moody’s for its:

Deep domain expertise

Flexible integration capabilities

Collaborative approach to data stewardship



Stakeholders across data governance, IT, and business operations aligned around Moody’s ability to deliver high-quality entity data at scale, and Moody’s deployed a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the organization’s master data transformation goals.

This included:

Data on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and all companies globally for enriched firmographic insights

Our connectors for seamless integration via partner solutions for MDM and CRM

Moody’s DataHub for advanced analytics delivery



The implementation phase delivered early wins, such as rapid onboarding, significant reduction in duplicate records, and improved alignment of corporate hierarchies, setting the stage for scalable adoption and long-term impact.

The rollout surpassed initial expectations, delivering early wins that included:

Accelerated onboarding of key stakeholders and systems

Significant reduction in duplicate records, streamlining data integrity

Enhanced hierarchy alignment, improving organizational clarity

Phased deployment approach, reinforced by collaborative workshops and comprehensive documentation, promoted smooth and swift adoption across teams



Tangible outcomes

Since implementation, the organization has realized:

High supplier match accuracy through firmographic enrichment

Marked improvement in customer data matching, boosting operational efficiency

Faster compliance reporting, reducing turnaround time

Substantial time savings in manual data remediation, freeing up resources for strategic initiatives



Strategic outcomes

Moody’s solutions now underpin the organization’s data-driven transformation, promoting:

Smarter segmentation

Streamlined operations

A stronger foundation for AI and analytics



The engagement also supported broader strategic goals:

Reducing technical debt

Aligning business and IT around shared data standards

Transitioning from fragmented create, read, update, and delete (CRUD) systems to a unified, governed architecture



By integrating Moody’s data into enterprise platforms, the organization accelerated its shift from a product-centric to a customer-centric, insights-powered organization, unlocking new value across sales, marketing, compliance, and supply chain operations.