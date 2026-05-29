Strengthening financial supplier risk oversight at a global logistics organization

About the organization

A leading global logistics organization, operating across more than 160 countries and managing a network of over 8,000 suppliers, faced increasing complexity in monitoring supplier financial risk.



The challenge

As the business expanded, procurement and finance teams managed supplier relationships largely in silos. Financial risk assessments were conducted inconsistently, often relying on manual processes and local judgment, and were typically limited to a subset of strategic suppliers.

In practice, this meant that risk visibility was often restricted to a small portion of the supplier base, with limited ability to consistently identify emerging financial issues across regions and categories.

This approach contributed to visibility gaps of pertinent risk across the broader supplier base, making it more challenging to identify potential financial instability or anticipate disruptions proactively.



The solution

To help address these challenges, the organization introduced a more centralized and standardized approach to supplier financial risk management, using Moody’s data and analytics to support more consistent assessments across core supplier workflows.

By integrating insights from Moody’s solution into the organization’s supplier onboarding and ongoing management processes, the teams were better positioned to create a more consistent and flexible approach to financial risk monitoring as the supplier base continued to grow.

The organization was able to:

Develop a more centralized view of the supplier portfolio, combined with internal data such as spend, category, and supplier type

Apply standardized financial risk scores more consistently across suppliers

Improve portfolio-level visibility to help identify higher-risk suppliers and assess exposure by region and category

Monitor changes in supplier financial health on an ongoing basis, rather than through periodic reviews

Embed financial risk checks into supplier onboarding workflows, with appropriate human review

This shift helped address several key gaps in the previous approach, including:

Broader coverage: Expanding risk assessment across a wider portion of the supplier base, beyond top-tier suppliers

Expanding risk assessment across a wider portion of the supplier base, beyond top-tier suppliers Consistency: Helping facilitate a more unified framework for evaluating financial risk across regions and teams

Helping facilitate a more unified framework for evaluating financial risk across regions and teams Efficiency: Reducing dependence on manual processes and fragmented local assessments

Reducing dependence on manual processes and fragmented local assessments Alignment: Helping procurement, compliance, and supply chain teams operate from a more shared risk perspective



The outcome

By embedding financial risk assessment into its supplier management strategy, the organization was better positioned to:

Identify and prioritize potential high-risk suppliers more efficiently

Improve consistency in financial risk evaluation across regions, reducing dependence on local interpretation

Streamline supplier onboarding by incorporating financial risk considerations into standards workflows

Allocate internal resources with a greater focus on suppliers presenting higher levels of exposure

Detect early signs of financial deterioration, helping support more proactive risk mitigation efforts

Overall, the organization transitioned from a fragmented and reactive approach to a more centralized and continuous model of supplier risk management.



Get in touch

Effective supplier risk management is not just about reviewing more suppliers; it’s about applying a consistent, data-driven approach to understanding risk priorities across the portfolio and focusing attention where exposure may be greatest.

To learn more about how Moody’s can help support your organization’s supplier risk management efforts, please connect with a member of the team.

