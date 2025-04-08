As global financial markets contend with challenges such as higher interest rates and lower valuations, our proprietary research provides core insights about how these changes are affecting leveraged loan and high yield bond markets. Look to Moody’s for the latest on default trends and the state of spec-grade liquidity, covenants, refunding risk – as well as the growing influence of private credit on this space.
Look to Moody’s for comprehensive, in-depth opinion on private credit risk across a full range of investment vehicles, including business development companies, asset managers and middle market collateralized loan obligation tranches.
Subscribers can now dive into an extensive overview of leveraged finance markets across the globe. Quickly find and access key publications such as the Leveraged Finance Interest newsletters, Monthly Default Reports and research on areas like private credit and covenants, all in one place.
Browse our curated list of events. Hosted throughout the year across multiple regions and on a wide range of topics, we explore the risks and opportunities behind the most topical market issues. Use our calendar to find webinars and in-person conferences across a variety of sectors, industries, and key risk areas