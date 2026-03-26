About the organization

The customer, a leading logistics organization providing reliable transportation services across North America, operates in a highly competitive, mature market. The organization serves a broad customer base, including large, complex enterprises with multiple divisions, subsidiaries, and shipping locations. With industry growth slowing, the customer was focused on finding smarter, more data‑driven ways to expand revenue within its existing footprint.





The background

Despite strong market presence and long‑standing customer relationships, the customer faced increasing pressure to grow in a saturated market. Leadership believed a significant opportunity existed within current accounts, particularly among large corporate customers, but lacked the visibility needed to confirm where and how to pursue that growth.





The challenge

The customer had limited visibility into their customers. Their own first-party data was structured around individual shipping locations, offering only a fragmented view of customer relationships. As a result, they could not:

Accurately understand the true share of wallet across total transportation spend

across total transportation spend Identify cross-sell‑ and upsell opportunities ‑ within broader corporate families

‑ within broader corporate families Systematically prioritize new prospects in existing or adjacent territories

They knew they didn’t have a complete view, leaving significant revenue opportunities hidden.





The solution

Moody’s delivered a comprehensive customer intelligence solution by helping to enrich the organization’s existing customer data with two key sets of data from Moody’s Orbis:

Entity Data: Detailed ownership structures and corporate hierarchies for over 625 million companies worldwide

Detailed ownership structures and corporate hierarchies for over 625 million companies worldwide Spend Data: Contributory B2B spend intelligence, including estimated transportation spend

By matching the organization’s customer locations to Moody’s Orbis, each account was quickly linked to its full corporate family. Layering in Spend Data then revealed total transportation spend across all related entities — transforming isolated account records into a complete, actionable view of opportunity.

To demonstrate impact, Moody’s conducted a proof-of-concept analysis on a subset of the customers’ accounts.





The outcome

The results made hidden revenue visible and actionable:

Dramatic data uplift: For one industrial manufacturer, visibility into relevant spend increased from 13% to 47% simply by linking locations to the parent company.

For one industrial manufacturer, visibility into relevant spend increased from 13% to 47% simply by linking locations to the parent company. Millions in uncovered opportunity: For a single distribution customer, Moody’s identified over 1,000 additional related entities and almost 200 high‑fit prospects. While the customer’s known business was around $9M, total available spend across the corporate family exceeded $16M, revealing a $7M growth opportunity within one relationship.

For a single distribution customer, Moody’s identified over 1,000 additional related entities and almost 200 high‑fit prospects. While the customer’s known business was around $9M, total available spend across the corporate family exceeded $16M, revealing a $7M growth opportunity within one relationship. Actionable sales execution: Newly identified entities were automatically segmented into prioritized tiers, from “Great Fit Prospects” to discovery-ready‑ leads, giving sales teams a clear, focused roadmap for engagement.

Armed with Moody’s corporate hierarchy and spend intelligence, the customer now has a scalable blueprint for growth, enabling accurate share-of‑wallet modeling, systematic expansion within existing customers, and smarter prioritization of sales and market expansion efforts.





Get in touch

Moody’s solutions for Growth and Strategy turn CRM data into revenue intelligence. Enhance your data foundation across sales, marketing, and revenue operations, so audience building, lead qualification, and account prioritization all operate from connected market insights. If you would like to explore how this approach could benefit your business, click here.