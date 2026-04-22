Accelerating actuarial modeling by modernizing AXIS execution and performance

Author: Julien Maillard, Senior Director - Product Management, Moody's

Actuarial modeling is renowned for being computationally complex and intensive. According to a PWC survey, 94% of actuarial teams want to tackle these issues to increase their efficiency, followed by improving process quality, and expanding the breadth and depth of insights.

Loud calls for modernization come as demands on actuarial teams intensify; expectations around regulatory timelines, model complexity, scenario counts, transparency, and repeatability are rising sharply.

Breaking this demand for modernization down—going faster in a more complex environment, and increasing output quality—looks tough to achieve, though one problem appears easier to resolve: ensuring that actuarial teams have sufficient computing capacity to do their job.

But when IT brings in elastic compute resources, such as operational, infrastructure-first, cloud-based execution platforms, risks can rise. If cloud environments aren’t designed around actuarial workflows, their use can introduce new unpredictability for many actuarial teams.

Run times become harder to forecast, and cost variances widen, as platforms struggle with actuarial realities like run dependencies and recovery paths.

At the enterprise level, these are strategic concerns that can directly affect capital decisions, regulatory confidence, and time-to-insight. Delays, reruns, or cost overruns directly impact reporting timelines and confidence in results.

To support Moody's AXIS™ actuarial system clients today and in the future, Moody's has embarked on a comprehensive modernization program to evolve its platforms and services.

Moody’s Enterprise GridLink (EGL) represents one of the first key deliverables of this initiative, laying the foundation for a more modern and scalable ecosystem.

Cloud orchestration for actuarial modeling

Even when using their preferred cloud environment, clients still spend time managing their infrastructure, troubleshooting system runs, or coordinating fragmented systems.

Using Moody’s deep domain expertise to get the best from advanced cloud technologies, EGL now allows clients using AXIS at enterprise scale to use their preferred cloud environment with the reassurance of a Moody’s managed execution layer.