Addictive software design litigation: A call to action for casualty insurers

Recent jury verdicts related to alleged harms from addictive software design have drawn attention to a rapidly evolving area of liability. For many observers, these cases feel new, driven by unfamiliar technologies and a widening set of defendants.

For casualty insurers, however, novelty is not the central issue. The more consequential question is whether these cases reveal a familiar pattern of liability accumulation that begins well before risk becomes visible in historical loss data. By the time litigation begins, let alone scales up to thousands of cases, underwriting and portfolio decisions are often already in place. That is why earlier visibility and action matter.

Across major liability events over the past several decades, the path from early signal to mass litigation has followed a consistent trajectory:

New products, materials, or technologies are adopted at scale.

Exposure accumulates quietly across casualty portfolios before the risk is well understood.

Scientific research raises questions about how these new products cause harm.

Regulatory and policy attention follows.

Legal theories develop that tie design choices or use patterns to alleged injury.

Only later do lawsuits and insurance claims surface in volume, and only later still do courts begin testing those theories.

This pattern has played out in asbestos, opioids, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and other science‑driven liability catastrophes. In each case, exposure existed for years before it became visible through loss experience. When litigation accelerated, insurers often found themselves constrained by underwriting decisions made under earlier assumptions, carrying concentrations they did not intend to hold.

The portability of addictive software design

Addictive software design follows the same structural arc. Engagement‑driven design features were deployed long before there was consensus around potential psychological or behavioral effects.

Scientific literature then began identifying mechanisms linked to compulsive use. Legal accusations followed, reframing responsibility around intentional design choices rather than isolated failures. Because these arguments focus on repeatable design practices, they are portable, extending across companies and industries that rely on similar engagement dynamics.

That portability turns individual cases into portfolio‑level risk. When alleged mechanisms of harm are tied to design choices that recur across products and business models, exposure does not remain isolated. It can aggregate across lines, sectors, and insureds in ways that traditional classifications and historical loss data do not surface early.

This is not a backward‑looking observation. Over the past decade, Moody’s (formerly Praedicat) identified early scientific and legal signals in every in‑scope mass litigation event since 2012, including talcum powder, opioids, glyphosate, PFAS, chlorpyrifos, paraquat, arsenic in baby food, hair relaxers, and addictive software design.

In each instance, those risks were profiled and analyzed in Moody's CoMeta™ years before litigation began in any material way, providing insurers the ability to manage exposure and accumulation to these risks long before claims begin.

An early signal is not a lawsuit. It is a shift in the underlying evidence linking a commercial product to harm; scientific findings become more specific about harm mechanisms, the public becomes more aware of the risk, policy scrutiny may intensify, and novel legal arguments may be proposed.

That is when a risk stops being something to watch and instead raises exposure questions, such as which portfolios are affected, where aggregation is potentially building across lines and sectors, and whether current terms, limits, and appetite still make sense.