Are today’s casualty analytics good enough?

Authors: Joe Melly, Managing Director - Casualty and Financial Lines, Moody's; Taro Ramberg, Director - Casualty Marketing, Moody's

Casualty insurance is entering a period of rapid and complex change. Headlines point to rising jury awards, social inflation, and long-tail liability challenges.

But beneath the surface, there is a more fundamental shift underway. Risks are becoming more interconnected, legal doctrines are evolving, and courts are increasingly receptive to broader theories of harm. In this environment, traditional experience-based approaches to underwriting and reserving are no longer sufficient. Many of today’s tools are built to interpret historical loss data, yet the pace and nature of emerging risks demand analytics that are more adaptive and forward looking.

Understanding what risks your exposures are currently exposed to and what they could be exposed to in the future is a cornerstone of today’s risk management practices.

We are hearing this message consistently in our conversations with underwriters, risk officers, and reinsurance leaders. There is growing concern that decision making remains too reliant on incomplete data and assumptions that are rooted in past conditions. Without both up-to-date and forward-looking analytics, insurers are left managing yesterday’s risk in tomorrow’s market.

A new risk environment

Casualty claims are increasingly arising from areas that were not historically seen as high risk. Whether the exposure stems from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), AI chatbots, or ultraprocessed foods, these liabilities tend to share a common characteristic: latency. They develop slowly and often lack the loss history required to build traditional pricing models.

At the same time, the legal environment is shifting, with courts more willing to recognize systemic harms and hold multiple parties accountable. The systemic nature means they impact multiple industries and therefore multiple exposures within your portfolio.

Experience-based tools can help make sense of what has already occurred, but they do little to anticipate what is coming next. That limitation is becoming more consequential as insurers face heightened pressure to manage risk more precisely and respond to emerging exposures with greater agility.

Underwriting is evolving

Underwriting today requires a more granular understanding of liability drivers. It is no longer sufficient to rely on broad categorizations like industry class or historical loss ratios. Instead, insurers are looking to connect exposures to specific business activities, products, or behaviors.

Forward-looking analytics support this shift by offering more detailed insight into risk at the account level. This allows underwriters to align decisions more closely with appetite, improve pricing accuracy, and respond more effectively to new signals in the market. These tools do not replace human expertise. Rather, they enhance judgment by grounding it in better data and a more structured view of risk.

Reserving under uncertainty

Claims and actuarial teams face a similar challenge. As litigation trends evolve and new liability theories gain traction, it becomes more difficult to maintain confidence in reserve adequacy. Without the tools to monitor risks in near real time, teams are left to respond reactively, which increases the likelihood of reserve volatility.

Analytics that can track litigation signals and link them to real-world exposures are helping insurers improve their reserving frameworks. This is particularly important in excess casualty and reinsurance, where tail risk is both significant and difficult to model. Having a more dynamic view of exposure can help reduce the risk of adverse surprises.

From data to decisions

Data is not in short supply. Insurers have access to vast volumes of information, from regulatory filings through to legal activity. But what many lack is the infrastructure to clean, enrich, and convert that data into insight at scale.

Modern casualty analytics platforms use structured data, natural language processing, and subject matter expertise to identify the most relevant signals. These tools enable insurers to drill down to the policy level, track risks across portfolios, and anticipate litigation trends with greater confidence. This connected perspective is becoming essential to navigating today’s liability landscape.

A necessary shift

Casualty insurers are operating in a more complex and dynamic environment. Tools designed to interpret historical experience cannot meet the demands of a market that is increasingly shaped by novel exposures and evolving legal frameworks.

At Moody’s, we are helping insurers move toward more forward-looking and connected casualty analytics. With platforms like CoMeta®, insurers can monitor emerging risks, understand how liabilities accumulate over time, and strengthen decision-making across underwriting, reserving, and portfolio management.

The market has changed. Analytics must evolve with it.

