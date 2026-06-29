Casualty at 250 years, and the next era of risk visibility

Two hundred and fifty years ago, a nation was founded on a proposition that was, at its core, a wager. The founders did not know whether the experiment would hold, whether commerce would take root, or whether the institutions they built would prove durable. What they understood, perhaps instinctively, was that progress of any lasting kind requires a willingness to bear risk and that bearing risk successfully requires the ability to see risk with clarity. The country has been doubling down on that wager ever since, through waves of invention, industrial growth, technological change, and commercial ambition. Innovation has always expanded what is possible, but it has also expanded what can go wrong.

For more than a century, Moody's has helped provide the information, analysis, and perspective that markets use to assess risk and commit capital with greater confidence. As the United States marks its 250th year, that work is arriving at a consequential juncture. Casualty, one of the largest segments of commercial insurance and one that remains earlier on the analytics maturity curve, is approaching a structural shift that will shape how confidently it can support the next era of economic activity.

The question worth asking now is not whether casualty analytics will mature. They will. The more consequential question is which firms will lead that development and which will spend the next decade reacting to changes they could have anticipated.



The market that makes commerce possible

Casualty insurance does not occupy the foreground of public attention, and that is, in a sense, precisely the point. When it functions as it should, it is invisible. Businesses operate, directors make decisions, products reach consumers, infrastructure is constructed, and contracts are honored, in part because behind a great many of those transactions sits a policy that makes the risk of failure transferable. The casualty market is not a financial services curiosity. It is one of the structural supports of commercial life.

In the United States alone, casualty and liability lines account for roughly three-fifths of commercial insurance premium, approximately $300 billion annually, with considerably larger exposure globally. This is not a specialist segment waiting for better tools. It is a major market already carrying substantial capital and one whose capacity to absorb and distribute risk has direct consequences for the businesses and communities it covers.

That role matters even more now. AI-enabled systems, social media platforms, autonomous vehicles, synthetic content, new materials, and novel business models are reshaping how companies operate and how liability can emerge. Every innovative capability creates new questions of responsibility, causation, accumulation, and insurability. A market designed to support progress has to keep pace with the risks that progress creates.

When this market withdraws, whether because risk is mispriced, accumulation is unrecognized, or confidence collapses after a succession of adverse surprises, the impact is not confined to insurance company balance sheets. The businesses that cannot transfer risk cannot grow with the same confidence. Commerce slows, not dramatically but perceptibly, in exactly the places where risk-taking had previously been viable. That connection between casualty market health and broader economic activity is rarely articulated clearly, but it is the reason analytical maturity in this segment matters beyond the industry itself.



Operating without clear sight

Casualty risk does not announce itself with the clarity of a hurricane making landfall or a fault line shifting beneath a city. It forms through litigation, shifts in scientific understanding, regulatory change, and evolving theories of legal liability. It accumulates across multiple policy years, insureds, and lines of business before any single claim file begins to reflect its true magnitude. By the time it is visible in loss data, it is already embedded.

The industry has lived through one complete demonstration of what this looks like at scale. Asbestos, the market's most instructive catastrophe, produced no epicenter, no satellite imagery, and no date of loss. Over decades, it produced more than $100 billion in ultimate net insured losses, recognized only after the exposure had already propagated through portfolios across the industry. It was not a failure of courage or capacity but rather a failure of visibility.

The reserve deterioration the market is experiencing today is not a historical footnote. Regulatory filings in the United States show cumulative adverse development in general liability exceeding $35 billion over the past eight years. Commercial auto, a line heavily affected by social inflation and related loss pressures, has added further strain across the casualty market. The resulting pressure is generally comparable in economic significance to a major natural catastrophe but with a defining difference: It did not arrive as a named event or with a clear date of loss. It unfolded gradually across income statements and accident years in ways that make the pattern difficult to identify until the correction is already well advanced.

Don Mango captured this dynamic well when he observed that identifying reserve deficiency as the cause of impairment is like identifying cardiac arrest as the cause of death: technically accurate but not particularly illuminating. The deficiency is a symptom. The underlying condition is a market managing long-tail liability risk with instruments calibrated to a world that is changing faster than the assumptions embedded in them.

The consequence extends beyond the balance sheet. When the casualty market cannot see with sufficient clarity, it eventually withdraws from the risks it can no longer price with confidence; when it does, the businesses and investors that had relied on its capacity to transfer risk are left to carry more of it themselves. That is not only an insurance industry problem. It is an economic one, and it sits in direct tension with the founding premise that progress depends on the ability to take on risk with the support of systems designed to make that risk manageable.



The timeline is compressing

Casualty is not starting from zero. The market already has decades of loss experience, sophisticated underwriting judgment, actuarial expertise, and a growing ecosystem of forward-looking analytical tools. What has been missing is not intelligence but infrastructure: shared standards, scalable exposure data, consistent portfolio visibility, and wider adoption of analytics designed for risks that form before they become visible in claims.

That gap now matters more because the environment around casualty is changing faster. Innovation cycles are compressing. Technologies scale quickly. Business models cross jurisdictions and industries almost immediately. Scientific, regulatory, social, and legal signals can travel farther and faster than the insurance market's traditional mechanisms for recognizing exposure. In that environment, waiting for mature loss experience is not prudence. It can become delayed recognition.

The forces pushing casualty analytics forward are already in place. Data infrastructure is richer, computational capacity is greater, and AI is accelerating decision workflows. Regulatory and rating agency expectations are evolving. Market participants are increasingly aware that traditional tools, although still necessary, are not sufficient on their own to manage long-tail liability risk in a faster, more interconnected economy.

As the market adjusts, firms that keep pace with risks created by progress will be best positioned to support it.



The stakes of faster decisions

Artificial intelligence is shortening decision cycles across the insurance industry, and the pressure this creates is real. Submission volumes are outpacing underwriting capacity. Portfolio managers are being asked to assess concentrations with greater speed and frequency. The expectation that decisions can be made more quickly is now effectively structural. It is also part of a broader acceleration in innovation. AI, social media, autonomous systems, and other fast-scaling technologies are changing not only how companies operate but also how quickly new liability pathways can form.

But speed applied to incomplete or backward-looking information does not reduce risk in casualty. It magnifies the consequences of errors already present in the underlying assumptions. If exposure is mischaracterized, if accumulation is invisible, or if the intelligence feeding into a faster decision is anchored to historical loss patterns in a legal and social environment that has shifted materially, the decision cycle compresses while the analytical deficit persists.

In long-tail liability, the standard for useful intelligence is not whether an answer can be produced. It is whether that answer will remain defensible years after the decision was made, when litigation has developed, legal theories have been tested in court, and a claims team is reviewing choices made at the point of underwriting. That standard does not become less demanding as the technology running underneath it grows more sophisticated. Instead, it becomes more demanding because decisions made with AI-assisted workflows will accumulate more quickly and at greater scale.

Moody's strategic direction for casualty directly reflects this. The objective is to establish the quality of the intelligence that supports decisions: a continuously maintained context layer built from a data estate of 600 million global entities, connecting firmographic data, financial information, ownership structures, credit risk, and litigation intelligence into a framework designed for high-stakes decisions that must hold up over time.

In the next era of casualty analytics, the advantage will not belong to the firms that move fastest but to those whose intelligence is strong enough to make speed useful.



The next era of casualty analytics

Three things need to change for casualty to close the analytical gap, and none of them is simply a matter of acquiring more data.

The first is a common language for exposure. Casualty lacks a broadly adopted standard for describing exposure in ways that are consistent, comparable, and useful across underwriting, portfolio management, reserving, and risk transfer. Participants frequently begin from different definitions of the same exposure, and it takes significantly more effort to translate and reconcile data than merely act upon it. Without a shared foundation, even sophisticated analytical tools produce outputs that cannot be readily compared across portfolios or used to support risk transfer with confidence.

The second is intelligence that operates earlier in the liability lifecycle. Emerging liability does not arrive at the claims department without warning. It follows a recognizable sequence: Scientific research identifies a potential mechanism of harm, legal scholars and plaintiffs' attorneys develop theories of liability, early litigation tests those theories in court, and claims accumulate as the legal framework solidifies. The analytical value lies in observing and acting on the earlier stages of that sequence, not in responding to the later ones after portfolios are already exposed.

Moody's CoMeta™ platform has built a documented record of doing precisely this. Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were identified as an emerging liability in 2013, four years before mass litigation began. Addictive software design was identified in 2018, and in March 2026 two jury verdicts found major technology companies liable on exactly that theory, with more than 4,000 cases now pending against over 160 companies. These were not coincidental leads. They reflect a systematic effort to monitor scientific, regulatory, and legal signals across more than 300 emerging liability risks and translate them into decision-ready, portfolio-relevant intelligence before the litigation that eventually validates them reaches scale.

The third requirement is portfolio visibility that informs decisions in real time rather than catching up after the fact. In most casualty organizations, underwriting and portfolio management still operate largely in sequence: Underwriters accept risk based on individual account assessments, and portfolio managers identify concentrations after the book has already been written. The capability that matters most is one that connects those two functions, allowing the marginal impact of a new risk to be assessed against existing accumulations at the point of decision. That requires exposure management tools built for casualty's specific characteristics, including entity-level accumulation analysis, event-based scenario testing, and a multi-line view of the portfolio.

Moody's is building across all three requirements through our casualty data standard work developed in collaboration with the market as well as through the expansion of the CoMeta platform's litigation intelligence and exposure management capabilities.



Writing the next chapter

The most durable consequence of analytical maturity is not simply that individual firms make better decisions, although they do. It is that markets become more capable of supporting risk with confidence. When risk can be described more consistently, understood earlier, and transferred more efficiently, capital has more reason to remain engaged, even as the risk environment changes.

Casualty is moving toward that kind of shift. The firms that invest in earlier visibility, common data standards, and forward-looking intelligence embedded at the point of decision will be better positioned to differentiate risk at a level their competitors cannot yet match. In a market where adverse selection operates, the advantage of earlier recognition compounds, and so does the disadvantage of delayed recognition.

Two hundred and fifty years of American economic progress have rested on a straightforward but demanding condition: The institutions supporting risk-taking must be able to see well enough to sustain it. Insurance is one of those institutions, and casualty lines sit at the center of what it provides. As innovation accelerates, that role becomes more important, not less.

The analytical infrastructure now coming into reach for this market is not merely a technical upgrade. It is how casualty can continue to fulfill the role it has always played: helping commerce move forward with the clarity, confidence, and discipline the next era of innovation and risk-taking will require.

The future of casualty will not belong to those who wait for loss data to confirm what has already happened. It will belong to those who can recognize the signal before the market calls it history.