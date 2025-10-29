Hurricane Melissa: Live blog

19:00 UTC - Wednesday, October 29, 2025

The full extent of Melissa’s damage and impact in Jamaica is not yet clear, but as the sun rose across the island this morning, the first reports of damage and flooding emerged, and in some places it was as catastrophic as feared. Our thoughts continue to be with the entire country and population as the aftermath of this unprecedented event unfolds.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, has already declared the island a “disaster area” and stated that recovery and relief operations will commence later today. While Melissa has now moved away from the island, local authorities are still warning residents to remain sheltered because of the continued risk of heavy rainfall that could produce additional flooding and landslides.

Verified images, videos, and reports from local and international media suggest areas in parishes west of the capital, Kingston, have been significantly impacted, with reports of collapsed infrastructure, widespread flooding, damaged properties, downed trees, and washed-out roads. Some communities may be isolated for days.

In St. Elizabeth Parish, where Melissa made landfall, the damage is reportedly extensive, with much of the coastal district underwater and reports of damaged hospitals, residential properties, and commercial units.

Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay on the northwest coast of Jamaica, was impacted by Melissa’s strongest winds and has reportedly sustained major damage and flooding.

Close to 15,000 people resided in emergency shelters across the country overnight, according to local authorities. Many people reportedly sought shelter at a police station in the city of Black River amid reports of the extensive damage and coastal storm surge flooding in St. Elizabeth Parish.

According to local reports, at its peak, more than 500,000 customers were without power as Melissa crossed western Jamaica. Internet outages have also affected thousands. Efforts to reconnect the power and telecommunications are expected to commence today.

The center of Melissa emerged off the northern coast of Jamaica at around 21:00 UTC (16:00 local time) on Tuesday, October 28, as a powerful Category 4 major hurricane.

