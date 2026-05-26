Inside the CAPE Roof Age solution: A modern approach to roof age accuracy

CAPE’s imagery-based roof age solution not only provides the roof’s age in years but also provides the year of the last full roof replacement, a corresponding confidence score, and access to the related imagery to support agent and customer conversations. Inversely, the model can also help establish if a recent roof replacement has not occurred.

Unlike the traditional sources of roof age information, CAPE’s data is transparent and evidence-based. Underwriters can verify the data by easily reviewing the imagery in question and utilizing the provided confidence scores before taking action.

CAPE Roof Age has 95% accuracy, making it an effective tool for insurers. It can be accessed through API, batch processing, or within the CAPE web application.

CAPE Roof Age use cases and benefits

Renewal underwriting: Clean up your policies in force at one time to maintain appropriate coverage, retain customers, and reduce premium leakage for your existing book of business.

New business quoting: Streamline new business at the point of quote by taking the onus off your customers and agents to guess a roof age, allowing carriers to stop defaulting to inaccurate roof age estimates (like the age of the home), and identifying and flagging potential roof age errors or inconsistencies at the point of quote.

New business inspection optimization: More accurately implement underwriting guidelines that route applications to the optimal path by efficiently prioritizing straight-through processing, inspection, or kick-outs based on underwriting guidelines. Insurers can also better execute on preexisting underwriting guidelines that include roof age or add roof age to guidelines to improve underwriting decisions.

Coverage and endorsement management: Better manage endorsements, deductible, and coverage levels to accurately apply actual cash value, cosmetic, or matching endorsements based on roof age and right-size wind,hail, or all-peril deductibles.

Rating: Use CAPE Roof Age as a direct rating variable to improve risk segmentation and more accurately price risk at new business and renewal. If a carrier is already using roof age in rating, it can replace existing inaccurate data sources with the objective CAPE data to improve lift and better match rate to risk.

Reinsurance: Use CAPE Roof Age to reduce uncertainty in portfolio-wide risk. Insurers can improve catastrophe model roof age inputs, brokers and carriers can improve reinsurance terms with more accurate roof age data, and reinsurers can confidently assess cedent books by reducing uncertainty.

Accurate roof age and beyond

Leveraging CAPE Roof Age instantly improves the accuracy of this key datapoint over agent-, customer-, or permit-derived information and helps support informed portfolio strategies in key risk areas.