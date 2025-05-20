Moody’s RMS Cyber Solutions Version 9.0: A Major Leap in Cyber Risk Modeling Powered by Bitsight

As cyber risk continues to escalate in scale and complexity, to help the growing cyber insurance market understand the risk in its broadest sense, Moody’s is proud to announce a major milestone in our cyber modeling capabilities with the upcoming release of Moody’s RMS Cyber Solutions Version 9.0.

This release reflects the deepening strategic partnership between Moody’s and Bitsight. It brings together best-in-class cyber risk analytics and a robust modeling framework to help (re)insurers better understand, price, and manage catastrophic cyber events, especially those involving cloud service provider (CSP) outages.

Within version 9.0, and at the center of our CSP risk modeling, is the integration of Bitsight’s cloud dispersion analytics dataset, which offers unparalleled visibility into cloud provider and service region concentration as well as technology dependencies across bespoke insurance portfolios.

Bitsight’s cloud dispersion dataset powers key model enhancements, including the ability to assess asset importance—a nuanced metric based on factors such as system usage, special certificates, egress IPs, and the criticality of services hosted. This level of granularity within Bitsight’s raw cloud dispersion data allows insurers to understand potential systemic failure points and respond to those failures as they arise.

In addition, version 9.0 refines the existing cloud service adoption model, leveraging Bitsight’s observed usage data to estimate the probability that companies graded by size and sector rely on major CSPs like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, and their specific regions and services.

This helps underwriters, reinsurers, and risk managers pinpoint where cloud concentration risks exist and understand how such dependencies could impact catastrophic cyber (re)insurance losses.