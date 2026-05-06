Introducing Roof Age Version 3: A new standard in roof age detection

CAPE Analytics (now a part of Moody’s) is proud to introduce its Roof Age Version 3 (V3) model, a groundbreaking solution that combines high-resolution geospatial imagery with permit data to deliver improved coverage and transparency in residential roof age detection. This innovative, imagery-first approach combined with permit information represents a significant leap forward in identifying roof replacements and improving underwriting precision for property insurance carriers.
Roof Age V3 dramatically improves re-roof detection by leveraging five different data sources, including permit data, and achieves a more than 200% increase in years of coverage over its previous iteration. With 95% accuracy (as defined by precision and recall) in detecting complete roof replacements, this release sets a new standard for roof age data reliability. Unlike static “as-of-quote-date” roof age data, which can be outdated or inflexible, CAPE’s dynamic solution continuously updates roof age unless a re-roof is detected, providing users with the most current information to inform underwriting and pricing decisions.
Roof Age V3 introduces several key innovations:
- Imagery-first, permit-supplemented model: Combines high-resolution geospatial imagery with permit data for superior detection
- Enhanced transparency: Clearly indicates whether predictions are based on imagery or permit data, giving users full visibility into the methodology
- Improved detection of older roofs: Reliably identifies older roofs where imagery data alone often falls short
- Improved detection of recent reroofs: Better detects re-roofs that have occurred in the last year where imagery is not yet available
- Minimum roof age estimates: Provides a minimum roof age — necessary information when underwriting a property — if no replacement has been detected within imagery or permit sources
Available via API, batch processing, and web application, Roof Age V3 integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, helping insurers unlock new segmentation opportunities and reduce reliance on subjective, customer-sourced data. By identifying older roofs that may pose higher risks or newer roofs that could be candidates for discounts, CAPE’s solution supports rating segmentation and coverage decisions with objective data.
With Roof Age Version 3 and Roof Condition Rating Version 5, CAPE Analytics continues to pioneer the latest advancements in roof risk assessments, delivering innovative solutions that allow insurers and property stakeholders to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This release underscores CAPE’s commitment to providing the leading insights for the property insurance industry.
Originally published by CAPE Analytics (now part of Moody’s).
To learn more about how you can quickly implement Roof Age V3 into your workflow, contact Moody’s today.
GET IN TOUCH
Speak to our team
Interested in learning more about our offerings? Our solutions specialists are ready to help.