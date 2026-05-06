Introducing Roof Age Version 3: A new standard in roof age detection

Roof Age V3 introduces several key innovations:

Imagery-first, permit-supplemented model: Combines high-resolution geospatial imagery with permit data for superior detection

Combines high-resolution geospatial imagery with permit data for superior detection Enhanced transparency: Clearly indicates whether predictions are based on imagery or permit data, giving users full visibility into the methodology

Clearly indicates whether predictions are based on imagery or permit data, giving users full visibility into the methodology Improved detection of older roofs: Reliably identifies older roofs where imagery data alone often falls short

Reliably identifies older roofs where imagery data alone often falls short Improved detection of recent reroofs: Better detects re-roofs that have occurred in the last year where imagery is not yet available

Better detects re-roofs that have occurred in the last year where imagery is not yet available Minimum roof age estimates: Provides a minimum roof age — necessary information when underwriting a property — if no replacement has been detected within imagery or permit sources

Available via API, batch processing, and web application, Roof Age V3 integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, helping insurers unlock new segmentation opportunities and reduce reliance on subjective, customer-sourced data. By identifying older roofs that may pose higher risks or newer roofs that could be candidates for discounts, CAPE’s solution supports rating segmentation and coverage decisions with objective data.

With Roof Age Version 3 and Roof Condition Rating Version 5, CAPE Analytics continues to pioneer the latest advancements in roof risk assessments, delivering innovative solutions that allow insurers and property stakeholders to make smarter, data-driven decisions. This release underscores CAPE’s commitment to providing the leading insights for the property insurance industry.

Originally published by CAPE Analytics (now part of Moody’s).

To learn more about how you can quickly implement Roof Age V3 into your workflow, contact Moody’s today.