Introducing CatMoS.AI-SlipStream: Agentic AI for intelligent policy slip interpretation

Authors: Tathagata Malakar - Senior Director, Moody's; Satyanarayana Guda - Director, Moody's

To empower insurers with increased, unparalleled efficiency and consistency in managing their catastrophe exposure, CatMoS.AI, Moody's new leading-edge catastrophe modeling workflow solution, leverages the power of agentic AI to streamline complex workflows, enhance decision-making, and ensure robust risk insights across the insurance value chain.

A key module within CatMoS.AI is SlipStream, which accelerates processes and optimizes workflows, enabling insurers to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving risk landscape.

The significance of the insurance slip

The ‘slip’ is a time-honored, foundational insurance record. Its origins can be traced back some 600 years; a document that contains all the pertinent information regarding the risk and the insurance terms and conditions.

Across global insurance markets, brokers submit slips to underwriters; if an underwriter decides to participate on the risk, they record their percentage and pricing and sign the slip. The process is then repeated until the slip is filled.

Slips are important; they form the basis for the insurance coverage contract. For example, in the event of a difference in wording between the slip and the policy issued from it, the slip supersedes the policy as the binding insurance document.

Over many years, Moody’s Analytical Services has amassed deep expertise in helping clients process data, totaling over 60,000 insureds across global markets and managing approximately 25,000 policy slips annually.

We understand how policy slip interpretation is foundational for catastrophe risk assessment. Accurate extraction of financial terms—limits, deductibles, participation structures, and coverage conditions—determines the quality of downstream exposure modeling and underwriting decisions.

Challenges of slip processing

Each slip presents distinct challenges: formats ranging from scanned images to digital PDFs, document lengths spanning 20 to 200 pages, and critical financial conditions embedded within complex contractual language. Manual processing typically requires 30 to 90 minutes per slip, depending on complexity.

This creates persistent resource constraints, limiting organizational capacity to scale operations or respond to peak demand periods. The process has historically resisted automation due to the inherent variability in insurance documentation and the domain expertise required for accurate interpretation. Can GenAI help to accelerate slip processing, without compromising data quality?

Moody's vision for the future state of account modeling is a fully orchestrated workflow where specialized AI agents collaborate with human experts across the entire processing pipeline.

This ‘Digital Co-worker’ environment represents a fundamental transformation in how catastrophe risk analytics are produced, and we are delighted to introduce SlipStream, an agentic AI application that automates the interpretation of insurance policy slips for catastrophe modeling workflows.

What is SlipStream?

The SlipStream agentic AI application transforms unstructured policy documents into structured, analytics-ready data—delivering the interpretive accuracy of experienced analysts at enterprise scale, focused around three core principles:

Context-aware interpretation: SlipStream leverages an advanced agentic AI framework to blend decades of insurance domain expertise with real-world variation—unusual document structures, regional conventions, client-specific terminology, and contractual edge cases. The system delivers context-aware interpretation, not just rote extraction, to understand how financial terms function within broader policy structures.

Digital co-worker model: Central to SlipStream's architecture is the coworking interface, where analysts and AI work side by side to validate and refine outputs in real-time. Every model correction and revision is reviewed, debated, and improved before being incorporated into the application’s learning pipeline. As processing volumes increase, so does system intelligence—the more accounts SlipStream processes, the smarter it becomes.

Dynamic learning architecture: Unlike static automation systems that apply fixed rules regardless of context, SlipStream continuously absorbs expert feedback, transforming every account's nuance into teachable intelligence. This dynamic feedback loop—where disagreements become data and collective experience becomes logic—drives accuracy and resilience even under operational pressure.

SlipStream helps add value by increasing processing efficiency, accuracy, and deepening expertise: