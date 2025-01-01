A mature approach to exposure and catastrophe risk management

Maturity scores range from 1 to 5, with a Level 1 score denoting a process that is conducted on an "ad hoc" basis and a Level 5 score denoting where an activity is considered “best in class."

“It’s important to recognize that a low maturity score in a particular area is not necessarily 'bad,'” adds Austell, “and a Level 5 is not always desirable. The goal is to achieve a reasonable and appropriate balance over time across these areas for the market sector and the client’s strategic objectives.”



The outcome

IRB demonstrated sound underwriting practices and a rigorous approach to risk analysis based on a structured and repeatable decision-making process.

Management utilized the solid maturity in reporting with minimal key person risk and frequent detailed reports for decision-making.

Portfolio management required some additional focus to reach the desired level of maturity.

There was some room for improvement in modeling to help IRB gain a deeper understanding of catastrophe models and exposure management.

“Too often companies assume they are performing to their optimal potential,” says IRB Catastrophe Modeling Specialist Luis Brito. “The RMB process exposes the reality of the situation. In our case, it showed that in many areas our maturity level was on par with industry peers, but in others there was too great a gap. This allowed us to generate a clearer picture of where we needed to focus our attention and investment to bridge these gaps.”

In consultation with IRB, Moody’s gauged the organization’s initial response to the maturity scores to ascertain whether the results were in line with expectations.

“The RMB process is not simply about our stepping in and taking control of the situation,” explains Austell. “It is a collaborative undertaking that includes a series of ‘checkpoints’ to discuss the findings and incorporate their feedback. It’s critical that the client has a clear ownership stake throughout and that what is created is a joint plan of action.”



The solution

Taking action

Based on an understanding of IRB’s strategic priorities gained from the senior leadership team, Moody’s compiled a comprehensive series of prioritized recommendations designed to drive success and aligned with company strategy. In addition, the team generated projected maturity scores based on completion of the proposed actions, giving IRB a view of the possible magnitude of improvement.

Finally, Moody’s consulting services developed a “straw man” plan for the execution of each recommendation — aligned with IRB’s resources and capabilities — that detailed the proposed short-, medium-, and long-term steps in sequence as well as target time frames for completion. This formed the basis of IRB’s implementation strategy, developed in conjunction with Moody’s, to improve its overall cat risk management maturity. As Austell explains, the proposed recommendations were aligned with IRB’s strategic objectives and financial impact.

“We focused on fundamental areas such as supporting premium growth in new markets while dynamically measuring against gross and net capacity,” he continues. “Being able to isolate IRB’s value drivers was central to this process. Our goal was to achieve what we both viewed as a reasonable and appropriate balance of actions over time across the four primary business areas to achieve the necessary maturity level.”



Delivering on the plan

“Moody’s worked closely with us at all stages in the development of the action plans,” says Brito. “The recommendations made clear what near-term steps should be taken to achieve improved performance with minimal effort and where it would be necessary to set up specific projects to deliver on longer-term aims.”

At the time of writing, IRB has already completed a number of near-term actions and is executing on Phase 2 of the implementation plan for delivering on the longer-term objectives.

“One area in which we have already increased our maturity level is data quality analysis,” Brito continues. “The RMB pinpointed this as a key investment area, and working with Moody’s we developed an enhancement program. We have now implemented this for one of our regional portfolios, which has strengthened our overall risk classification processes. This was a straightforward change that we were able to implement relatively quickly.”

In terms of the longer-term objectives, the IRB team is currently delivering on a series of projects across various business-critical areas.