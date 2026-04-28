Moody’s insights open a new chapter for Cartan Trade's data sovereignty strategy

NEWARK, CA; April 29, 2026: Specialist trade credit insurance platform, Cartan Trade, has signed an agreement with Moody’s to supply credit risk data and insights from Moody’s data estate to help internalize the governance of its data infrastructure.

Through this agreement, Cartan Trade will benefit from Moody’s datasets supporting its decision workflows, including beneficial ownership, trade credit scores, risk of default insights, and media monitoring, all flowing directly into its platform via APIs.

The robustness of Moody’s credit models will help Cartan Trade benchmark risk scores derived from their own methodology, assisting with underwriting and monitoring of credit limits.

With the reliability of Cartan Trade’s underwriting, the accuracy of its risk assessments, and the relevance of the intelligence it brings to its clients and broker partners all paramount to its success, the business saw its choice of data provider as a structural one, as its reputation rests on the integrity of the data that feeds into its platform.

Gaining direct ownership and full traceability of its core data flows was also important, as the business wants to stand behind its data entirely and remove intermediary dependencies, placing data quality at the center of its operations.

Sébastien Guidoni, Chief Executive Officer, Cartan Trade, commented:

"Data has been on our roadmap from the beginning—not as an IT topic, but as a strategic one. When I look at what Cartan Trade is building and where we want to be in five years, the question of who controls our data is inseparable from the question of what kind of company we will become.

Moody’s brings the depth and rigor to support that journey. This agreement means we can now build our next capabilities on a foundation we fully own and fully trust. That changes what we can offer our clients, and how fast we can get there."

Dan Flemington, Managing Director, Moody’s, added:

"What sets Cartan Trade apart is their conviction that data is not an IT function—it's a competitive advantage. That's a perspective we share deeply at Moody's. By combining our extensive, decision-grade credit, company, and compliance data across ~600 million entities with Cartan Trade's innovative underwriting platform, we're helping enable new standards in trade credit—one built on connected intelligence that is accurate, defensible, and acted upon in real time.

This is an excellent example demonstrating Moody's commitment to empowering insurers and insurtechs across Europe and Africa with the trusted data foundation they need to lead in an increasingly agentic world."

ENDS

About Moody’s

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Visit Insurance Solutions at Moody’s to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Carton Trade

Founded in 2022, Cartan Trade is a specialist trade credit insurance platform serving corporates and financial institutions. The company supports its clients in securing their commercial transactions in France and internationally through a comprehensive range of fully digital solutions.

In four years, Cartan Trade has achieved average annual growth of around 30%, while building a profitable and well-disciplined portfolio. With recognised expertise in credit risk management and a scalable technology platform leveraging data and automation, the company combines disciplined underwriting, a strong performance culture, and innovation.

Working with more than 70 broker partners, Cartan Trade supports nearly 450 companies across Europe, and continues to expand with a clear ambition: to deliver reliable, modern, and sustainable trade credit insurance solutions that support the growth of its clients.

Learn more at cartantrade.com.

Moody’s Press Contact:

Kibui Pyron, Moody’s: kibui.pyron@moodys.com

Carton Trade Press Contact:

Florence TITIN-SNAIDER, COO, Cartan Trade: florence.titinsnaider@cartantrade.com