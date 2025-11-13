Moody’s and Zillow expand collaboration to enhance multifamily market intelligence

The two companies are broadening the scope of their longstanding relationship, expanding existing collaboration in real estate analytics.

Multifamily property managers and operators will soon gain a clearer edge in navigating shifting rental markets, thanks to an expanded collaboration between Moody’s and Zillow. The next step in this productive relationship integrates more of Moody’s extensive real estate data into Zillow analytics, bringing deeper market insight to Zillow multifamily rentals partners and further refining Zillow’s flagship Zestimate home valuation model for consumers and real estate professionals.

By integrating Moody’s real estate data into Zillow analytics, multifamily partners will gain access to more advanced market reports with localized insights, rent trends, vacancy rates, and inventory dynamics. These reports will give users a deeper understanding of portfolio performance and competitive positioning at the property level.

Zillow will also begin incorporating new property-level insights from Insurance Solutions at Moody’s (via its CAPE Analytics acquisition) into its Zestimate home valuation model. This data includes rich location and property condition information, helping Zillow continue to refine and improve the accuracy of its valuations.

"This expanded collaboration in residential real estate and beyond into insurance reflects a shared commitment to analytical rigor and data transparency,” said Diya Sawhny, Head of Strategy and Customer Engagement - Insurance Solutions, Moody’s. “By combining Moody’s property intelligence with Zillow’s consumer-facing platforms, the two firms aim to support more informed decision-making across consumer, broker, and institutional users.”

“Our multifamily partners don’t just need more data, they need data they can actually use,” said Michael Sherman, senior vice president of Zillow Rentals. “By bringing Moody’s insights into a more interactive and accessible format within Zillow’s tools, we’re delivering dynamic market intelligence they can act on. This will give them a clearer picture of local conditions and the ability to make faster, more confident decisions.”

As the collaboration evolves, both companies remain focused on bringing clearer, more useful insights to the people making real estate decisions every day.

