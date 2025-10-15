PAID Romania upgrades earthquake risk modeling with Moody’s RMS™ Europe Earthquake HD Model

Newark, California: October 15, 2025: Pool-ul de Asigurare împotriva Dezastrelor Naturale (PAID), Romania’s natural disaster insurance pool, has licensed Moody’s RMS™ Europe Earthquake HD Model to enhance its approach to earthquake risk modeling and analytics.

This development builds on an announcement from 2024, when PAID selected Moody’s to support its earthquake risk management efforts.

The new earthquake model introduces PAID to Moody’s RMS simulation-based high-definition (HD) modeling framework, offering a more granular, data-driven approach. The model event set for Europe has been considerably expanded to include more than 480,000 events, so that particularly infrequent events with high magnitudes can be sampled sufficiently, and there is strong convergence of losses, even in the tail.

The model incorporates recent scientific research, updated seismic hazard mapping, and insights specific to Romania. Drawing on data from the most recent European seismic hazard model, the new earthquake model includes the latest national seismic hazard research for Romania, and recent earthquake insights, such as from the 2023 Kahramanmaraş sequence in Türkiye.

Additionally, the model integrates Romania-specific data, including local site conditions and national construction practices. A sophisticated model is also used to account for complex basin effects within Vrancea.

These advancements support PAID’s efforts to better understand and manage earthquake risk across the country, including in historically active regions such as the Vrancea Basin in the east and Gorj County in the southwest.

Laura Barksby, Assistant Director of Product Management at Moody’s, commented:

“PAID’s interest in the Europe Earthquake HD Model reflects a considered approach to improving risk modeling capabilities. The HD model helps with exposure assessment and supports PAID’s mission to provide nationwide coverage for Romanian homeowners.”

Ionut Baciu, Deputy General Manager at PAID, added:

“Our goal is to maintain a reliable and current understanding of the risks we insure. Transitioning to Moody’s HD model helps us to continue improving how we assess and manage earthquake exposure. It also supports our communication with stakeholders and contributes to the ongoing development of our risk management practices.”

Ongoing data-sharing initiatives between PAID and Moody’s are also helping to refine and validate the HD model’s performance in Romania, supporting PAID’s continuing efforts to strengthen its modeling capabilities and adapt to evolving risk landscapes.

About Moody’s

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a more holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 16,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody’s gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive.

Visit Insurance Solutions at Moody’s to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.

About PAID

PAID, the Insurance Pool Against Natural Disasters, is a private natural catastrophe insurance pool, mandatory by law, covering only :

• Residential buildings (residential);

• Three perils: Earthquake (main risk), flood, and landslide;

• Romanian territory

Visit www.paidromania.ro for more details.

Moody’s Press Contact: Kibui Pyron, Moody’s: kibui.pyron@moodys.com

PAID Press Contact: comunicare@paidromania.ro