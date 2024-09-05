Praedicat joins Moody’s: A new era of innovation in casualty risk assessment
We are excited to announce that Praedicat has officially joined the Moody’s family, marking a significant milestone in our journey and in the evolution of casualty risk modeling. This strategic acquisition combines Praedicat’s leading-edge liability modeling with Moody’s extensive data, technology, and resources. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled insights and solutions that will elevate the standard of integrated casualty risk assessment across the industry.
Expanding Our Impact with Moody’s
The integration of Praedicat’s pioneering liability modeling with Moody’s extensive data, analytics, and technological expertise creates a powerful synergy that will enhance the services we offer to our clients. We seek to empower our clients with precise, actionable data analysis and analytical insights that enable smarter decision-making in an increasingly complex risk environment. Combining with Moody’s makes this possible in countless more ways.
With Praedicat as part of Moody’s, our clients will benefit from next-generation casualty risk modeling tools, supporting more accurate underwriting, pricing, and reserving decisions. Whether navigating emerging risks such as PFAS litigation, D&O liabilities, or the risk of climate liability, this combination guarantees the most sophisticated, science-based risk evaluations possible.
“Over ten years ago, we started Praedicat with a vision of creating a market for ‘casualty catastrophe’ risks, delivering risk insights and driving growth in casualty insurance and reinsurance. With a great team that has built our award-winning product, and with the support of excellent clients, we launched this vision. The Moody’s acquisition of Praedicat represents the exciting next phase towards its realization.”
— Bob Reville, CEO of Praedicat
What This Means for Our Clients
For our valued clients, this acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to benefit from an even broader array of resources and expertise, while continuing to receive the outstanding service and innovative solutions you expect from Praedicat. Moody’s shares our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client service, and a seamless integration.
With the combined strengths of Praedicat and Moody’s, we are better equipped than ever to support your needs with advanced risk assessment tools, deeper analytical insights, and a comprehensive approach to managing today’s complex risks. Whether through innovative casualty risk modeling, predictive analytics, or strategic advisory services, our focus remains on providing the highest level of service and support to help you stay ahead in an evolving market.
Driving Industry Innovation
Praedicat has always been at the forefront of innovation in casualty risk modeling, setting new standards for how the industry approaches emerging risks. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our work, from our groundbreaking methodologies to addressing the most pressing challenges faced by insurers today. With the combined expertise and resources of Moody’s, we are taking this commitment to the next level.
This acquisition allows us to further our collective vision of integrated risk assessment—a comprehensive approach that combines predictive modeling, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled data to deliver deeper insights and more precise risk evaluations. Together with Moody’s, we are poised to lead the industry in developing next-generation casualty risk assessment tools and strategies that not only address today’s challenges but also anticipate future risks.
We invite you to join us in this exciting journey, confident that our partnership with Moody’s will bring you even greater value and innovation in the years to come. For more detailed information on this acquisition, please visit the Moody’s site. You can also explore our Praedicat CEO Bob Reville’s thoughts on this milestone by reading his blog post about the acquisition.
Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss how this development can further support your business, please do not hesitate to reach out.
LEARN MORE
Moody’s casualty insurance solutions
Moody’s casualty insurance solutions integrate trusted data and analytics, advanced modeling, and forward-looking intelligence to help insurers identify emerging risks, manage portfolios and exposures, and make informed decisions in a dynamic casualty landscape.