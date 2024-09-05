Praedicat joins Moody’s: A new era of innovation in casualty risk assessment

What This Means for Our Clients

For our valued clients, this acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to benefit from an even broader array of resources and expertise, while continuing to receive the outstanding service and innovative solutions you expect from Praedicat. Moody’s shares our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client service, and a seamless integration.

With the combined strengths of Praedicat and Moody’s, we are better equipped than ever to support your needs with advanced risk assessment tools, deeper analytical insights, and a comprehensive approach to managing today’s complex risks. Whether through innovative casualty risk modeling, predictive analytics, or strategic advisory services, our focus remains on providing the highest level of service and support to help you stay ahead in an evolving market.

Driving Industry Innovation

Praedicat has always been at the forefront of innovation in casualty risk modeling, setting new standards for how the industry approaches emerging risks. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our work, from our groundbreaking methodologies to addressing the most pressing challenges faced by insurers today. With the combined expertise and resources of Moody’s, we are taking this commitment to the next level.

This acquisition allows us to further our collective vision of integrated risk assessment—a comprehensive approach that combines predictive modeling, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled data to deliver deeper insights and more precise risk evaluations. Together with Moody’s, we are poised to lead the industry in developing next-generation casualty risk assessment tools and strategies that not only address today’s challenges but also anticipate future risks.

We invite you to join us in this exciting journey, confident that our partnership with Moody’s will bring you even greater value and innovation in the years to come. For more detailed information on this acquisition, please visit the Moody’s site. You can also explore our Praedicat CEO Bob Reville’s thoughts on this milestone by reading his blog post about the acquisition.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership. Should you have any questions or wish to discuss how this development can further support your business, please do not hesitate to reach out.