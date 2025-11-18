Why rigorous details in models matter: Modeling the impact of mangroves on hurricane risk

Author: Chris Thomas, Director, Analytics and Modeling - Insurance, Moody's

It is widely accepted that mangrove forests can protect people and property against flooding from the sea.

These coastal wetlands—prevalent in many tropical and sub-tropical areas—act to slow down the flow of water through them, and therefore to limit the inland extent of coastal floods, whether caused by hurricanes, tsunamis, or high tides [2], [3].

Moody’s RMS™ North Atlantic Hurricane Model Version 25 takes the presence of mangroves into account when modeling storm risk. This often-overlooked but important feature of the U.S. coastline can have a real impact on hurricane-related storm surge estimates and the level of damage caused. This can lead to mispriced risk and misuse of capital.

In the U.S., hurricane-driven storm surge is a major source of coastal flooding. As a hurricane approaches land, strong winds blowing against the shoreline can push vast amounts of seawater towards the coast, causing it to pile up at the coastline and, in some cases, overtop it, flooding overland areas with saltwater and waves. The resulting damage to communities and property can be catastrophic.

Southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast has seen its fair share of large, destructive hurricanes in recent years, with both Irma (2017) and Ian (2022) battering the region with strong winds and damaging storm surges.

The region’s flat topography and high concentration of exposure close to the coast combine to make it relatively vulnerable to coastal flooding losses. However, it is also home to some of the largest mangrove forests in the country, which provide an important layer of natural protection against coastal floods.

Florida has by far the largest coverage of mangroves in the U.S., accounting for over 90% of the country's mangrove forests. Estimates indicate that Florida has nearly 600,000 acres of mangrove swamp, most of which is in its southern peninsula, concentrated along the southwest coast, where the Everglades and Big Cypress Swamp drain to the Gulf.

Mangroves extend up to 30 miles (48 kilometers) inland on the southwest coast and spread along the more northern coasts (north of Cape Canaveral on the Atlantic Coast and north of Cedar Key on the Gulf Coast).

In a recent scientific study carried out alongside our academic partners [1], we decided to quantify the value Florida’s mangroves could provide in terms of protection against hurricane-driven storm surges. The results, published in a peer-reviewed article in Cell Reports Sustainability [4], are explored below.

How much higher would losses have been if mangroves weren’t there?

First, we wanted to ask the question: how much worse would Hurricanes Irma and Ian have been if mangroves weren’t there? And then more generally, what kind of annual average reduction in losses are mangroves currently affording to residents and to insurers of coastal properties, perhaps without them even fully realizing it?

To examine these questions, we used the Moody’s RMS North Atlantic Hurricane Storm Surge Model, which captures the extent of mangrove cover throughout the domain and dynamically models their effect on event flood footprints.

We ran a counterfactual experiment assuming that Florida’s mangroves were lost and replaced with a much smoother type of terrain, roughly characteristic of developed open space. The aim was to estimate the full value of Florida’s mangroves, rather than to create realistic alternative scenarios. We reran model storm surge simulations for the two different scenarios: ‘with’ and ‘without’ mangroves, to see how different the flood extents and losses are for Hurricanes Irma and Ian.

We found that removing mangroves caused the total economic storm surge losses for Irma (2017) and Ian (2022) to rise by 14% and 30% respectively.

Mangroves in the real world slow down the flow of floodwater from the sea through the effect of friction between the mangrove trees and the floodwaters flowing through them. This causes energy dissipation and therefore reduces the momentum of the flow.

In the counterfactual world, however, water could flow much more freely overland without encountering resistance, leading to bigger and deeper flooding footprints, driving higher losses.