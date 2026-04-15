Surety’s growth paradox

Authors: Graham Tibbets FCAS, MAAA, Associate Director - Product Strategy, Moody's; Taro Ramberg, Director - Marketing, Moody's

The surety market continues to expand. Infrastructure investment, regulatory requirements, and new market entrants are creating growth opportunities across contract and commercial surety.

At the same time, the risk environment is becoming harder to navigate. Inflation, constrained credit, labor shortages, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty are increasing the likelihood of nonperformance, even as underwriting teams are expected to move faster and support growth.

This paradox is not new. What is new is the pace at which conditions are shifting and the degree to which risk drivers are interconnected. In this environment, underwriting discipline matters more, not less. However, maintaining that discipline at scale has become increasingly difficult.

The challenge is not a lack of expertise or effort but rather decision quality, and decision quality in surety increasingly depends on three things: a forward-looking view of principal risk, consistent application across teams, and the flexibility to adjust position as conditions change.

Growth exposes the limits of traditional underwriting inputs

Surety underwriting has always relied on judgment, experience, and careful review of financial health, but as volume grows and conditions tighten, small differences in principal financial health can have an outsized impact on outcomes.

Many principals still look similar on paper. Traditional actuarial analysis or other indicators are often backward-looking and updated only periodically, which can create blind spots when risk profiles start to change.

Underwriting teams feel this tension acutely. Move too cautiously, and growth stalls. Move too quickly, and portfolio volatility increases. The issue is not choosing one over the other but rather having a decision framework that makes trade-offs clearer and more consistent across decisions.

Moody’s specialists have spoken with surety leaders, who describe the problem as confidence with decisioning. When conditions are stable, variability across teams may be manageable. When macroeconomic uncertainty rises, that variability can become dramatically more costly. Ultimately, decision quality becomes the key differentiator.

In a more volatile environment, underwriting discipline is less about saying no and more about saying yes with greater clarity. That requires the ability to consistently distinguish higher-risk principals from look-alike submissions, especially when financial stress is under the surface and not yet obvious.

Better decision frameworks do not replace underwriting judgment — they support it, helping teams apply standards more consistently across portfolios and market cycles while maintaining speed to decision. This is where the conversation shifts from more data to better decisioning.

Why forward-looking signals matter in surety

Most surety underwriting inputs are anchored in historical financials and periodic reviews. That approach has limits in a market in which risk can change quickly due to rising costs, tighter financing, or project delays.

Forward-looking signals help close the gap between when risk begins to shift and when it becomes visible in traditional reviews.

In surety, the ability to compare principals using a consistent, objective framework is especially valuable. It allows underwriters to surface meaningful differences that are not obvious in standard financial statements, particularly for private entities in which transparency can be limited.

Probability of default measures derived from credit risk modeling can help deliver greater consistency in assessing principal financial health. Approaches like this aid underwriters in comparing principals on a common spectrum, even when financials look similar or are updated infrequently.

Forward-looking signals can also be applied at scale. They support repeatable decisioning approaches that reduce variability across teams while preserving underwriting judgment. This combination of consistency and flexibility is critical, especially as growth accelerates.

To deliver value, better signals do not need to transform every decision. In many portfolios, a relatively small percentage of bonds drives a disproportionate share of losses.

Illustrative portfolio analysis often shows that declining a small portion of bonds associated with the highest risk signals can materially improve outcomes. Loss performance improves, claims decline, and portfolio volatility lessens, all without broadly restricting underwriting activity or pulling back from growth opportunities.

This type of framing ties underwriting discipline directly to financial outcomes, reinforcing that better decisioning is about refinement, not retrenchment.

Flexibility matters as growth targets change

Surety bond writers rarely operate against a static plan. Growth targets shift based on market opportunities, competitive dynamics, capital considerations, and reinsurance market conditions. A rigid underwriting approach struggles to keep up with that reality.

Better decision frameworks support flexibility. They allow teams to adjust acceptance thresholds as conditions change and to understand the expected trade-offs between growth and profitability before making those adjustments. This moves the conversation away from intuition alone and toward quantified decision-making.

For leadership, this raises more productive questions. How much incremental premium is gained at a given risk threshold? What is the projected impact on loss ratio performance? Where does the portfolio remain resilient under stress? These are strategic questions that connect underwriting decisions to business outcomes.

A more sustainable path for surety growth

The opportunity for growth in the surety market is real, but so is the complexity that comes with it. Underwriting teams are being asked to do more within an increasingly uncertain environment, all while protecting profitability and supporting market participation.

Closing the decisioning gap is becoming a competitive differentiator. Carriers that adopt clearer, forward-looking, consistent approaches are better positioned to grow with more stability and confidence in their decisions.

From Moody’s perspective, casualty and financial lines risk is evolving rapidly and has historically received lower levels of investment than the property insurance market. As liability risk becomes more interconnected and dynamic, the need for forward-looking intelligence becomes more acute.

This is the context in which we designed Moody’s Surety Risk Intelligence. It applies fitted Moody's EDF-X Probability of Default measures to produce surety risk scores that underwriters can use alongside judgment to improve consistency and decision quality. The goal is not to automate decisions but to support more disciplined growth.

In today’s surety market, disciplined growth increasingly depends on a stronger decision framework that combines better signals, consistent application, and greater flexibility as conditions evolve. That is the role Moody’s decision-grade Surety Risk Intelligence plays, helping underwriters strengthen discipline while navigating surety’s growth paradox.

Find out more about Moody's Surety Risk Intelligence.