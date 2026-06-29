The big deal about data centers: Part 2 - Modeling the data center boom

Authors: Theresa Lederer - Director, Risk Management - Moody's

Derek Blum - Senior Director, Product Management - Moody's

Jack Williams - Assistant Director, Risk Management - Moody's

Derek Stedman - Director, Analytics and Modeling - Moody's

Hyperscale data centers are among the most value-dense assets in commercial property. Practices for modeling their vulnerability to physical risk from natural hazards are still maturing, with no settled industry guidelines. Reducing that methodological uncertainty is one part of the broader challenge of financing and insuring the projected US$3 trillion of capital investment needed to meet global capacity demand by 2030[1].

In part one of our blog series, we explored the insurance market behind that expansion. This second post turns to the role that catastrophe models can play in building a credible, decision-grade view of risk across parties involved in financing and insuring data centers.

It explores how probabilistic modeling can help structure coverage to better align developers’ and lenders’ requirements with the available (re)insurance capacity.

A small, worked example is used throughout to anchor the discussion. While results for this example are highly illustrative and may vary notably for different perils and locations, the example underscores two key points that apply more broadly:

Both average annual loss and tail risk metrics, including the 1-in-1,000-year probable maximum loss, are likely to be only a fraction of full replacement cost, highlighting opportunities to reduce coverage from full replacement cost to a lower probable maximum loss threshold defined by lenders’ risk appetite. The example shows that modeling choices matter materially, not only for expected loss but also for volatility and per-event severity—with implications for per-risk, accumulation, and capacity management by (re)insurers.

Licensing clients can also look out for our forthcoming Data Centers: Best Practices for Modeling user guide.

As discussed in part one of our blog series, the risk to data centers is multifaceted. In the following, we focus on a specific subset of risks: property damage from acute physical risks during the operational stage of a data center.

Other types of risks, including builders’ risk, cyber, casualty, and liability, can also be analyzed using Moody’s suite of analytics, but are not discussed here.

We are currently reviewing our offerings to understand how they will reflect the fast-changing risk data center landscape, including enhancements to existing products and research into risk categories outside of our current suite of models. Contact your Moody’s relationship manager to connect with us.

The unique anatomy of hyperscale data centers

Hyperscale data centers (HDCs) are the physical infrastructure behind the AI workloads of the largest cloud and technology operators.

As outlined in part one of our blog series, the replacement cost value of these mega-assets is large. A single modern hall can exceed several hundred thousand square feet, and a multi-building campus can reach tens of billions of dollars in value.

When modeling the risk profile of these multi-billion-dollar HDCs, it is important to understand their complex and unique asset structure and how different perils interact with it:

Severe convective storms can breach roofs, potentially exposing electronics/racks to water intrusion or damage to exposed cooling plant.

can breach roofs, potentially exposing electronics/racks to water intrusion or damage to exposed cooling plant. Flooding tends to expose ground-level equipment and concentrate on low-lying or sub-grade infrastructure.

tends to expose ground-level equipment and concentrate on low-lying or sub-grade infrastructure. Earthquakes can leave the shell standing while disabling internal mechanical and electrical systems.

can leave the shell standing while disabling internal mechanical and electrical systems. Wildfires can expose rooftop equipment to embers and impair operations through smoke contamination.

Other perils, including man-made risks such as terrorism and cyber, can produce additional variable impacts. As a result, the balance between property damage and business interruption can also vary by peril, since relatively localized physical damage can still trigger wider operational disruption across the facility.

Although transparency around site attributes can be limited at the point of underwriting[2], models still allow underwriters to test sensitivities around those uncertainties. When well captured, detail creates value across the capital chain.

It can help underwriters assess whether and at what price to offer capacity; can sharpen portfolio and accumulation management; give insurers and capital providers a shared, defensible view of risk and help developers and lenders calibrate their own retention appetite. Our worked example below is intended as a simplified illustration of those broader points, for a specific location and peril.

A worked example sheds light on the importance of modeling choices

We use a notional hyperscale campus located in the Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas, corridor and focus on risk from severe convective storms (a key physical risk in the area) to the data center campus. We conducted this analysis using the Moody’s RMS™ United States Severe Convective Storm HD Model, in conjunction with the Moody’s RMS Industrial Facilities Model (IFM).

Released in December 2025, the Moody’s RMS United States Severe Convective Storm HD Model assesses risk from three sub-perils—tornado, hail, and straight-line wind—underpinned by thousands of years of simulated storm activity and calibrated with over US$50 billion in historical insurance claims data.

The associated IFM allows users to capture unique aspects of specialized industrial facilities, such as data centers, in the model, enabling a more tailored view of the vulnerabilities for such assets.

The IFM is not tailored specifically to HDCs, but it does provide a far more specialized view than generic industrial and commercial exposure assumptions available outside of the IFM.

Throughout, the analysis focuses on ground-up property damage before the application of insurance policy terms. This example does not propose a specific set of recommendations for data coding, but rather highlights the sensitivity of results around several key assumptions. Recommendations will be forthcoming in our Data Centers: Best Practices for Modeling user guide.

Figure 2 below summarizes two exposure assumptions explored in the worked example and their effect on modeled loss cost relative to the default view of the site, which are discussed in further detail in the following sections. In addition, we compare results for modeling an HDC as a single location with a multi-location campus coding.

While all three effects have broad applicability in modeling data centers, their magnitude and, in some cases, directionality are specific to this example, and it can be expected that these effects will vary notably for other locations or risks. Nevertheless, key takeaways from the analysis have much broader applicability, as discussed in the final section of the blog.