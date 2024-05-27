Severe convective storms (SCS) pose distinct challenges for modelers due to their highly variable severity, ability to cross borders, and complex spatial and temporal footprints. Typically, risk management for these events relies on historical data alone, which may result in inefficient capacity use and biased risk assessments due to over- or underreporting.

To address this challenge, Moody’s has designed powerful severe convective storm modeling capabilities to assist in developing effective and profitable strategies for managing risk from SCS.