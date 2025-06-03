Agriculture lending in Australia: 5 trends banks can’t ignore

Australia’s agricultural sector is a cornerstone of the Australian economy, contributing 2.4% of GDP, 10.8% of goods and services exports, and employing 315,600 people in 2023–24 (ABARES Snapshot 2025). Over the past 25 years, the industry has undergone significant transformation, and it continues to evolve amid shifts in production, rapid technological advancements, extreme weather events, changing consumer preferences, and global trade dynamics.

For financial institutions, these changes present both challenges and opportunities. Agriculture lending, which grew by 6% in 2022–23, continues to play a critical role in driving farm productivity and investment. Looking ahead, five key trends are poised to reshape agriculture lending in Australia, reinforcing the need for banks to adapt their strategies to support the sector’s ongoing resilience and growth.





1. Global market dynamics

Australian agriculture is heavily influenced by global market forces – including trade policies, geopolitical tensions, commodity prices, and international demand. Recent disruptions, such as U.S. tariffs and ongoing supply chain volatility, have driven swings in commodity prices and sharp increases in input costs for producers. Staying competitive on the global stage – and maintaining market access – requires producers and lenders alike to stay agile in the face of these evolving dynamics.

Banks can support exporters and producers by offering tailored financial solutions, such as flexible debt structures that align with seasonal cash flows and commodity cycles. Leveraging market intelligence tools can also help banks assess geopolitical risks and fine-tune lending strategies accordingly. In addition, credit solutions targeted at producers facing higher input costs due to trade disruptions can help ensure continuity of operations and long-term resilience.





2. Physical and transition risk and sustainability

Physical and transition risk is an escalating concern for Australian agriculture. Severe droughts, floods, and rising temperatures are affecting crop yields and livestock productivity. Over the past 20 years, average broadacre profits have declined by 23% due to physical and transition risk-related impacts (ABARES). Projections point to lower rainfall in southern Australia and more frequent extreme weather events – conditions that threaten farm incomes and loan repayment activity. While farms currently understand financial stress due to physical and transition risk represents a relatively small share, just under 1% of broadacre and dairy farms—this figure could rise without proactive adaptation (ABARES).

Australia’s Ag2030 strategy places a strong emphasis on reducing sector-level carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable practices. It includes emission intensity targets and a commitment to end deforestation after 2025, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Banks should integrate physical and transition risk into lending decisions by evaluating a borrower’s geographic exposure to hazards such as flooding or drought. Scenario analyses can offer insights into how extreme weather events might impact repayment ability. Supporting the shift toward sustainable agriculture through green finance —such as loans for weather-resilient technologies—can both mitigate risks and align with sustainability goals. Ongoing collaboration with government and industry will be essential to managing these impacts and ensuring long-term viability for both producers and lenders.





3. New disruptive technologies

Emerging technologies, such as precision agriculture, drones, IoT sensors, robotics, and AI, are redefining how farms operate. These tools enable data-driven decision-making that improves productivity, optimizes input use, and supports environmental stewardship. For example, precision agriculture tools allow farmers to collect real-time data on soil conditions, weather patterns, and crop health, enabling data-driven decisions that boost productivity (ABARES).

Ag2030 identifies digital innovation as the foundation of the next frontier of growth, with the potential to boost the sector’s productivity by $20.3 billion annually through full-scale technology adoption.

Banks can accelerate this transition by offering equipment financing solutions tailored to producers’ needs. Moody’s production schedules, which accommodate seasonal cash flow variability, can help structure loans to support technology investments. Banks can also incorporate satellite imaging and remote monitoring tools into their operations, improving borrower oversight and reducing the need for frequent site visits. These technologies can enhance lenders’ ability to track agricultural assets, such as livestock or crop health, and proactively identify risks.





4. Changing consumer preferences

Consumer demand is shifting towards organic, locally sourced, and sustainably produced food. As sustainability becomes a defining feature of global trade, Australia’s "clean and green" image creates new competitive advantages. For example, Australian almonds have gained a competitive edge in the Chinese market due to free trade agreements and reduced tariffs, growing their share of Chinese almond imports from 0.77% to nearly 70% in recent years ( ABARES ).

Banks can help agribusinesses capitalize on these shifts by financing investments in sustainable farming practices, such as organic certification or ESG-compliant operations. Benchmarking tools can also provide valuable insights, helping producers compare their performance to peers and identify opportunities for improvement. Supporting alignment with consumer values not only enhances market access but also strengthens borrower creditworthiness.





5. Workforce challenges

Labor shortages and an aging workforce continue to constrain productivity across Australian agriculture. Attracting and retaining skilled workers, as well as investing in automation and mechanization, are key to addressing these challenges. According to ABARES, the average equity ratio for broadacre and dairy farms reached 91% in 2022–23, reflecting strong farm incomes and land values (ABARES). However, workforce challenges continue to constrain productivity, particularly for smaller farms. Ag2030 initiatives like the Australian Agriculture Visa, aim to bolster the talent pipeline.

Banks can help bridge the labor gap by financing automation and mechanization projects. For smaller farms with limited access to capital, lenders may need to offer collateral-based loans or consider personal guarantees to support financing. Customized credit products for family farms undergoing consolidation can also improve competitiveness and scale.

Recommendations for agriculture lending

To keep pace with the sector’s rapid evolution, financial institutions should adopt lending strategies that reflect agriculture’s unique complexities:

Risk assessment: Integrate sector-specific risks, such as weather variability, pest outbreaks, and commodity price fluctuations, into credit analysis.

Flexible loan structuring: Use production schedules to tailor debt repayment to seasonal cash flows.

Monitoring efficiency: Incorporate satellite imaging and automated tools (including covenant monitoring) to improve risk oversight and reduce reliance on site visits.

Technology financing: Provide loans for precision agriculture, automation, and digital adoption.

Sustainability support: Offer green finance products to fund ESG-aligned practices and strengthen borrower profiles.

As Australia’s agricultural sector navigates transformational change, banks must evolve their lending strategies to address both emerging risks and new opportunities. Integrating physical and transition risk factors, supporting digital innovation, and financing sustainable practices are all critical to enabling resilience and long-term growth.

The Ag2030 roadmap —aiming for $100 billion in agricultural production by 2030 —highlights the importance of digital transformation, sustainability, and workforce development. By aligning lending practices with these national priorities, financial institutions can not only protect their portfolios but also help shape a more sustainable and competitive future for Australian agriculture. Those who prioritize collaboration, innovation, and tailored solutions will be best positioned to lead in this dynamic landscape.